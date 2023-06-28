Russia's plans to modernize the fleet will not come true

23:59 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian navy plays a secondary role after the Russian army in the ongoing war. The loss of the Moskva cruiser, as well as regular attacks by Ukrainian water drones on the enemy’s Black Sea Fleet, are forcing the aggressor to think about modernizing the ships. Obviously, these plans are not destined to come true in the near future..



For several years, Putin has allocated hundreds of billions of rubles to modernize the army and navy. As the experience of using equipment in combat conditions has shown, all that the Russian military has been able to modernize is its own offshore accounts. Therefore, at least three factors indicate that in the current conditions, Russia will no longer be able to carry out the much-needed modernization of warships for them.

First, the key issue remains the long-standing problems of Russian shipbuilding and the resulting difficulties that the Kremlin faces in building new ships or refurbishing existing ones.. Secondly, the aggressor's penchant for large ships harms the modernization of the naval forces, as it requires a more thorough approach, up to the redesign of the entire ship.. And thirdly, the ever-increasing demands of the aged Putin on the Russian navy to serve in the Arctic and confront NATO have made the navy too dispersed and made it impossible to direct its full potential to war.

Solving any of these tasks would be difficult at the best of times, but it is almost impossible to do it in wartime.. Some Russian naval planners are looking for what could be called workarounds, including the traditional “tales” that “Russia is finally able to do what it has never been able to do before,” namely, to modernize its military in a timely manner. -Navy, expand the use of old Soviet-era weapons systems, renamed and only slightly modified, and even the use of foreign shipyards and the possible acquisition of ships belonging to other countries. None of these approaches will obviously work.



The thing is that when faced with problems, Kremlin officials out of habit respond with statements in the style of “we will solve everything soon,” but they never solve anything. The admirals of the Russian fleet are no exception. In recent weeks, these military officials have insisted that all the problems of the past have been overcome, that corruption in the shipyards has supposedly been eliminated, that all the money that the fleet has is well spent, that old ships will be refitted in a timely manner, and that new ships will be launched. before the old ones go for scrap. However, independent reports, both Russian and foreign analysts, dispute each of these points and instead show that the aggressor fleet will continue to suffer from the problems that have plagued it since the end of Soviet times.



It is noteworthy that one Russian military analyst suggested that the Kremlin copy from Kyiv the model of using modernized Soviet equipment, which Ukraine successfully uses in the course of hostilities. The fact that in Russia they began to offer Putin to copy Kyiv clearly testifies to the desperation of the aggressor and how occupiers are mired in problems, including in the naval forces.



But even more revealing evidence of the Kremlin's desperate steps is the willingness of the aggressor to seek help abroad. One of the State Duma deputies offered to buy out the aircraft carrier acquired by China from Ukraine. Such a deal is unlikely, but the Kremlin has already taken two other steps to secure foreign aid for its shipbuilding ventures: The occupiers have turned to Turkey to build a dry dock that could allow terrorists to rebuild Russia's only remaining aircraft carrier. In addition, Putin has asked Iran for help to overhaul the Russian merchant fleet, which could allow the Russian authorities to divert resources to ports where military ships are being built. But since Russia has been denied access to most other foreign shipyards due to international sanctions, this is more a sign of desperation than hope.



As long as Putin is in power, Russia has no chance of realizing the planned modernization of the fleet.. The terrorists simply have nothing for this, except, in fact, obsolete ships.