The peak load on the military-industrial complex led to inflation in Russia and a decline in weapons production

13:45 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

“While Putin continues the war against Ukraine, there is a gradual stagnation of the economy in Russia. First of all, it is associated with hyper-investments in the military-industrial complex (military-industrial complex), law enforcement agencies and the army. Over the past two weeks, several actions demonstrate that the Russian defense industry is facing ongoing challenges due to the increase in arms production,” economic experts said.

Due to the sanctions imposed on Russia, it is not able to provide the previous volumes of weapons production that were before February 24, 2022, experts in the field of economics are sure.

“This is understandable to any person who is able to think critically and add 2 + 2,” they say.

Medvedev announced a new group of curators who will be responsible for control over the production of "priority weapons" and added that the heads of defense plants will be held criminally liable if they do not fulfill their obligations on the volume of weapons production.. In addition, Putin publicly criticized Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, for delays in fulfilling contracts for military and civil aircraft. Finally, Prime Minister Mishustin announced that all supplies to the Russian army, which were scheduled in 2022, should be delivered by the end of February 2023.

“With their demands, the Kremlin's talking heads only emphasized their own incompetence and lack of education. Efforts to reach peak capacities in the production of weapons have led to “cost plus” inflation (when demand is much higher than supply - a shortage of raw materials leads to its rise in price, reduction and rise in price of final products) and actual losses. In an attempt to “fix” this problem, the Kremlin created “control groups” and began to increase the working hours of the workforce, while taking days off and vacations. Apparently, Putin believes that this will not affect the quality of products and will be able to solve the shortage of necessary components in production. This is a vivid example of when the ruling elite in Russia is trying to “work”. However, in reality, it is clear how the Kremlin orders "to make fire out of the water." ”, Ukrainian analysts write.

In their opinion, the only type of weapons that continues to be produced in pre-war volumes is air defense.

“It is not clear how much you can believe the words of the dictator, but he said that “every year Russia produces 3 times more air defense missiles than the United States”. If we still take Putin's words for granted, then we are talking about 2,000 missiles a year, since American companies produce an average of 600-650 units of all types of anti-aircraft missile systems. At the same time, this applies to both air defense systems of the S-300 or Pantsir type, and MANPADS (portable air defense systems). If we take into account the “latest Russian air defense” S-400, which, as practice has shown, are not even able to protect themselves, then they are produced from 50 to several hundred a year. At the same time, as in most cases, they use foreign components. And if you remember that the aggressor used missiles from the S-400 systems to strike at Ukraine in January 2023, it becomes clear that with other types of missiles, cruise and ballistic, everything is very bad in the Russian Federation if the occupiers use air defense ammunition for strikes on ground facilities,” analysts say.

In their opinion, Russia has lost non-alternative Western components necessary for the creation of weapons and cannot increase production volumes to the extent that the army needs.

“At the same time, the use of all available reserves of raw materials leads to inevitable inflation in the military-industrial complex. In addition, the Kremlin's demands to speed up the production of weapons are pure hysteria, and the increase in the working day for workers is a desperate move in an attempt to demonstrate their "ability to solve problems." Those volumes of weapons that the Russian Federation needs, Iran and other rogue countries are not able to sell. Therefore, Putin has to rely only on his own military-industrial complex, which, as the past year has shown, not only cannot cope with the production volumes, but also does not stop increasing the stagnation of the entire economy of the country, ”experts in the field of economics say.