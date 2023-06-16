Redirecting Russian gas flows to China will not save Gazprom

08:36 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin's hope for China as "manna from heaven", a country that alone can, if necessary, recoup all the costs of the loss of the Western market was as naive and insignificant as Putin himself can be considered a great geostrategist. After the invasion of Ukraine began, Russian experts, who previously only assumed about the aggressive role of China, are now, every time, convinced of this in practice.



It is worth noting that China is a single state, the power in which belongs to a single person. This country with an autocrat at the head. It is clear that in such a scenario, both domestic and foreign policy of the state will be built depending on the mood and ambitions of one person. While the West is just a common name for a number of countries with a democratic system, values and a multi-vector government. The conclusion from this can be drawn as follows: in the event that China could fully compensate Russia for the losses that it received in connection with the expulsion from Western markets, Putin would not have been able to influence Beijing, as, for example, the EU with the help of hydrocarbons, just because of the difference in political systems. In the case of a confrontation between two autocratic regimes, the one who is corny stronger wins. And the logic of an autocrat is simple - either you or you. Therefore, they cannot have cooperation on equal terms among themselves.



However, the export of gas is the most important source of income for the Russian budget, which makes its sale a matter of paramount importance.. In this case, the supply of natural gas to China from "opportunity for business expansion" flows into the status of "forced decision to save the country's economy." However, only this variable makes it clear who will depend on whom. By the way, the diversification of the Chinese energy market is extensive enough to dispel any hint of dependence on the Kremlin through natural gas supplies.



But that's not the point. Russia and China, one way or another, adhere to a single fundamental foreign policy course, which is aimed at confronting the West. Therefore, dependence on the PRC in this case would not be as negative, in global terms, as some experts describe it. However, most importantly, the profits from refocusing on the Chinese energy market simply cannot compete with the West.. For example, according to the calculations of Sergey Vakulenko, an employee of international oil and gas consulting companies, as well as the former head of the strategy and innovation department of Gazprom Neft PJSC, the difference between the annual net profit from gas sales to China and gas sales to EU countries will be 2 times. In addition, the government’s tax revenue (if we do not take into account the possible forced withdrawal by the Kremlin of part of the profits from oil and gas companies) from the sale of natural gas to the EU averaged $ 20 billion, while to China, provided that the Power of Siberia 1 gas pipeline "and the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline (after its construction) will work constantly at the limit of their capabilities, the Russian cauldron will be replenished annually up to 4.3 billion dollars a year. Of course, this is still a profit and we are not talking about any losses, as many populists are used to writing about this, however, such rent is much lower than it was when trading with the EU. These figures are especially depressing for the Kremlin, if we return to the issue of dependence on China. And from here follows the opportunity for Beijing to insist on the revision of existing export agreements in the future.



However, not only the profit after the reorientation to the Chinese energy market will be less for Russia, but also the volume of deliveries. So, if until 2022 the supply of natural gas to the EU amounted to 145 billion cubic meters per year, then the potential capacity (after the construction of the Power of Siberia 2, which may take 4-5 years) for deliveries to China will be enough only to export 50 billion cubic meters for the same period.

If we assume that other suppliers of China's energy resources will suddenly disappear somewhere, then it is obvious that in the future the volume of gas supplies could be increased, for example, by building one or two more gas pipelines, supplementing them with LNG (liquefied natural gas). But China, like other countries with developed economies, plans to abandon the use of combustible fuels. Of course, according to the adopted plans, the EU should achieve a zero carbon footprint by 2030, while China plans to complete the transition to RES (Renewable Energy Sources) by 2040. At the same time, it is highly likely that Beijing may adjust the timing, but not the plans. Therefore, the sale of natural gas to China will allow the Kremlin to receive those revenues that would help the country begin to develop alternative export items in return for hydrocarbon sales. But this is provided that in Russia there would be an adequate government, without Putin at the head and without Putinism in the head.



One way or another, the oil and gas era is ending not only for the Russian Federation, but also for other hydrocarbon suppliers. For several years now, the UAE has been reducing the share of exports from the sale of oil, and in 2021 it amounted to only 24.5% of GDP, while 30 years ago it accounted for more than half of the country's export earnings. Russia, with its “traditional values”, at the suggestion of its “traditional” grandfather, did not want to get rid of its hydrocarbon “curse”. Instead, the Kremlin is frantically looking for new markets to replace the lost ones, not only to generate income, but also to make the importer dependent on itself.. Definitely, China will not become the state that will go along with Russia by buying natural gas, but will do everything to put the Russian Federation in the position from which the EU got out after Putin could not put Ukraine in it.