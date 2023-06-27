23:18 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

It is impossible to present at least one plausible argument according to which the invasion of the aggressor into Ukraine could be justified. Moreover, it creates big problems for Russia. Perhaps the most obvious indicator of the hopelessness of a full-scale war of our time is that the aggressor will lose in any case, even if he manages to occupy the entire territory of Ukraine.

The more Ukraine is occupied by Putin, the more problems will arise for him and all of Russia. This is due both to the difficult task of restoring the land that the aggressor seeks to destroy, and to the growing anti-Russian sentiment among the Ukrainian population, which will set the precedent for endless guerrilla warfare.. Already, even some observers in Russia are beginning to speak directly about this.

Of course, in the Russian media space, which is completely controlled by the Kremlin, you can now hear statements like “the complete destruction of Ukraine”. At the same time, these are rather cries of despair, as Russia is beginning to understand that without the complete occupation of our country, Kyiv will never give up trying to return the lost territories.

In addition, the support of the West, one way or another, will remain, and there can be no talk of any concessions, since Ukraine is defending itself and acting in accordance with international law.. This means that sanctions against Russia will not be lifted.

Russian commentator of the Izbror Club, Alexander Dmitrievsky, is sure that the further Russia moves forward, the more resistance it will meet. The territories bordering Russia can be dominated by people who are either sympathetic to Russia or at least neutral and cooperative. However, to the west, including Kyiv, are hostile, to put it mildly.. There were always fewer pro-Russian citizens there, and after the invasion, even those who consumed Russian propaganda changed their minds.

In addition to constant sabotage and sabotage, destroyed cities and villages will have to be rebuilt. All this will fall on the budget, which is paid by the Russians. That is, in any case, the aggressor will pay reparations, both for the occupation of territories, and for a complete strategic defeat. And this process will drag on for more than a dozen years, because in addition to the destroyed Ukraine, the Kremlin annually pays subsidies to depressed regions. Inflation and a catastrophic drop in living standards for many years to come is what Putin brought to his country.

At the same time, unrestrained propagandists, officials, economists, the entire administrative nomenclature of the aggressor calls for further occupation of Ukraine. This is not just, as they like to say, “shooting yourself in the foot”, it is a “heavy coma”, from which Russia, with a high degree of probability, will never wake up.