What do Iran and Russia agree on?

Russia and Iran are two pariah countries in the world. The sanctions imposed against them make these states dangerous for the civilized world. In protest and strengthening cooperation between themselves, the Kremlin and Tehran decided to challenge the global financial system and refuse to use the US dollar for bilateral trade.

Sanctions against Russia and Iran were introduced for a reason. Any restrictions are introduced in order to stop the violation of international law. Both countries are members of international organizations, including the UN, which means that they are obliged to adhere to the uniform rules that have been created to maintain peace on Earth, fight for human rights, protect the environment, etc.

“For the economies of these countries, the real blow was the disconnection from the SWIFT payment system. While some of Russia's major banks have been restricted due to the invasion of Ukraine, Tehran has been cut off from SWIFT due to sponsorship of terrorism and constant threats to build a nuclear bomb, and the financial messaging service has announced that “it is suspending access for some Iranian banks in the interests of stability and integrity of the global financial system”. In both cases, the reason was more than enough, because both states threatened to start a nuclear war and continue to sponsor terrorist organizations,” political analysts say.

In January 2022, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Russia to discuss monetary and banking issues between the two countries.. During his stay in Russia, Raisi said the Kremlin and Tehran “discussed measures to continue trade between Russia and Iran in their respective national currencies.”. In addition, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei emphasized that "the US dollar should be gradually withdrawn from world trade," and Russian propagandists keep repeating about the imminent collapse of the US currency.

It is worth noting that both Russia and Iran have their own banking systems - "Mir" and "Shetab". Both of them partially function only in a few countries of the world and serve rather as a tool to support internal use. For example, the Mir payment system was created in 2014 to bypass future Visa and MasterCard blocking related to the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbass. Shetab was launched in 2002 for the same purpose. Both payment systems can carry out monetary transactions only in national currencies. On November 11, 2022, Iranian Minister of Economy and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi announced: “We hope that the Iranian and Russian bank card networks will be connected in the coming months.”

Of course, Iran and the Russian Federation will be able to create something similar to the SWIFT payment system, but this will in no way allow them to solve all the problems arising from the sectoral sanctions imposed on them in the banking sector. They could trade in national currencies without integrating each other's payment systems. “Such a step is rather a political posturing – to show that the sanctions allegedly did not affect Russia and Iran in any way and they can easily get rid of the use of the American currency in international trade. However, this is not the case, because even in the USSR, with all its might, the Kremlin received payments for hydrocarbons in dollars, after which, through third countries, it bought everything that was needed abroad using the American currency. Both Russia and Iran still buy most of the goods needed for the strategic industry, which means that apart from each other and probably some of the Russian satellites, they will not be able to trade without using the US dollar.. The attempt to unify the rogue payment systems once again proves that sanctions work, and the Kremlin and Tehran can no longer cope alone, ”said analysts who wished not to name their names.