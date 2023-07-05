Putin's failures lead to the destruction of his regime

22:40 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Today there can be no doubt that the Putin regime is coming to an end. Regardless of the outcome of the war, regardless of who and how is going to “save face” for him, Putin will soon be defeated - literally or figuratively, but his reign in the Kremlin will end. The power of the dictator has proved that, apart from breeding corruption, it is no good for anything else.





“Once again, it is worth paying attention to Prigozhin’s demarche. It is difficult to call this a full-fledged attempt at a coup d'etat, but at the same time, it is absolutely impossible to call it just a “radical protest”. It is noteworthy that the capture of Rostov, and at the same time, the absolutely neutral attitude of the population towards what is happening, and most importantly, of other security officials, showed the Russian elites an additional version of events. And, by and large, this is the only sure way to get out of the sanctions and become the hero of post-Putin Russia. Various domestic stakeholders in maintaining domestic stability must now re-evaluate the Kremlin's ability and competence in managing political crises that are rooted in a win-win war against Ukraine.. Western allies now need to strengthen their unity in support of Ukraine and build consensus on managing the risks of a critical destabilization of Russia, which could be caused by a series of small defeats in the far from strong defensive positions occupied by demoralized Russian troops.. The strategic perspective of protracted war remains central, but now it is enriched with a set of options with a medium and high risk of destroying the corrupt and degraded governance of Russia, along with the main enemy of the civilized world.