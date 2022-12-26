Observers predict the disappearance of the ROC MP outside of Russia

17:36 11 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Along with the decline of Russia, there is a process of losing the influence of the ROC MP - the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. At the same time, one can observe how long-standing cells of a structure subject to the Kremlin are being opened in Ukraine. “Church spies who fully support the idea of the “Russian world”, many of whom are full-time employees of the Russian special services, may finally disappear forever in states outside their country, and also significantly lose influence inside Russia,” Ukrainian analysts write.

If we go back a little to the past, we can recall how, after the revolution in the Russian Federation in 1917, the communists began to destroy churches and priests. However, some time later, the regime made it possible to “resurrect” the church institution, despite the fact that atheism was adhered to in the USSR. In modern open sources, it has been repeatedly reported that among the clergy in the USSR there were agents and employees of the KGB. Analysts also say that the church was an excellent cover for spies abroad.

“After the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the ROC MP showed its true face. The activities of Russian priests have become similar to the activities of Islamist radicals who call for death "in the name of a great goal." And the tendency to introduce intelligence officers to the posts of “clerics” has not disappeared since the times of the USSR, which was the reason for the decline of the Russian Orthodox Church abroad,” write political scientists.

The share of Ukrainians claiming to follow the Church of Moscow fell from 18% in 2021 to just 4% after the February 24 invasion, while the share of supporters of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine rose from 42% to 54%. As a result, after the announcements about the operating Russian cells, Kyiv made a long overdue decision - to ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.