“Last week, two events of profound and perhaps even decisive significance for the outcome of the war in Ukraine took place: the Davos convention of the World Economic Forum and a meeting of top defense officials from about 50 members of the Western coalition at the Ramstein airbase in Germany. Both meetings showed that the West is united in its desire to support Ukraine until victory over Russia and is doing everything so that the aggressor's economy suffers the same defeat as the aggressor's army on the battlefields,” experts in political science are sure.

In years past, Russia's business and political elite flocked to Davos and threw lavish parties, but this year their absence was not even noticed.

“The Kremlin’s attention was focused on Rammstein, and every dispute between Western allies was regarded as “the success of Putin’s strategy to split the hostile West,” political scientists comment on what is happening.

The agenda of both events was, of course, completely different, but in fact they dealt with two key factors of the war in Ukraine. The commitments made by the defense ministers at Ramstein ensured that Russia could not make any headway in the expected spring and summer offensives, and the speculation of the economists at Davos ended Russia's chances of winning a protracted war.

“The postponement of the decision to supply Ukraine with German-made Leopard-2 main battle tanks was indeed a disappointment for Kyiv, but the Kremlin erroneously interprets this as a “major split between NATO members”. Despite the premature refusal, not only German tanks, but also “a significant number of M1 Abrams” should come to Ukraine, as described by an American information publisher, citing an unnamed source in the administration of President Joe Biden. Moreover, even Russian “patriotic” commentators point out that the tank issue has been largely resolved and that Ukrainian soldiers have already begun training to operate Leopard-2 tanks and British Challenger-2 tanks.. Thus, if the West puts everything that was said in Ramstein, Ukraine should gain de facto superiority over the poorly equipped and demotivated occupying forces of Russia,” Ukrainian political scientists believe.





The next critical issue for the continuation of Western negotiations on military support for Ukraine is not tanks, but rather long-range strike systems that can disable Russian command and logistics centers not only in the Donbass, but also in Crimea.

The UK has said it is ready to hand over ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, while members of the US government have urged Biden to also give Kyiv the necessary missiles.

“America is considering the transfer of MQ-1C “Grey Eagle” drones to Ukraine. If this happens, then the air defense systems installed on the roofs of administrative buildings in Moscow may come in handy,” the political strategists, who wished not to give their names and surnames, believe.

In an effort to counter NATO's steadily growing support for Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu unveiled a plan to reform the Russian Armed Forces and increase their total strength to 1.5 million people.. “In addition to demographic problems, the ambitions to build up such military power will certainly be hampered by the rapidly progressing economic degradation in Russia,” political scientists conclude.

The statement in Davos by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the coming “decades of recession” in the Russian Federation leaves no doubt that the West will contribute to the impossibility of realizing the increase in the Russian army.

At the same time, Ukraine, on the contrary, was seen in Davos as a country of opportunity, with potential for growth, where investments could bring attractive returns.

The mood at the revived post-pandemic World Economic Forum was more optimistic than most observers expected, and one of the positive impressions of the event was that Russia's ability to disrupt the world order has decreased.. Global energy markets have stabilized and the decline in Russian imports is expected to be offset by other sources.

Europe has not only learned to resist Russian energy blackmail, but also to strike back. Thus, the Russian energy sector expects a serious reduction, especially after the EU ban on the import of Russian oil products comes into force on February 5.

Russia has tried to expand its oil exports to Asia, even at a $20-$25 discount off the Brent benchmark price, but it cannot make up for the loss of European markets and cannot hope China will help it. The outlook for the Chinese economy was a major topic at Davos, and Vice Premier Liu He sought to reassure Western partners while demonstrating a more compromise tone of diplomacy. Beijing understands that it is possible to restore economic momentum only through participation in the agendas around the war in Ukraine. Therefore, the PRC is increasingly deviating from, not only support, but also from the neutral course of the Russian military strategy.

“In less than a year, the world economy has adapted and continues to develop without the volumes of Russian exports/imports that were before. Now the outcome of the war is assessed as a victory for Ukraine, causing a surge in demand for investment, and a defeat for Russia, with decades of stagnation. The meeting in Ramstein proved that disagreements and discussions are not failures, but rather incentives to achieve a stronger unity of the West, which Russia can neither corrupt nor intimidate,” political scientists are sure.