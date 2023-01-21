Personnel changes in the Russian army are dictated by military-political failures, expert opinion

21:00 21 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past few weeks, fierce fighting in Ukraine has been concentrated mainly in the area of Bakhmut and Soledar. By the way, the enemy has been trying to capture these settlements from the very beginning of a full-scale invasion.. Surovikin's ineffectual management and Prigozhin's senseless sacrifices led to personnel changes in the Russian army.

It is unlikely that this will somehow affect the actions of the Russian Federation, but the new appointments show a hopeless situation for the occupiers at the front and Putin's fears for political stability in Russia.

Valery Gerasimov was appointed commander of the Russian General Staff instead of General "Armageddon" by Surovikin. Information is gaining momentum in the information space that Gerasimov supposedly should organize and lead a new large-scale offensive campaign, but the chances of success in this are extremely small. At the same time, his appointment can be explained in a broader political context.

“The replacement of Surovikin by Gerasimov means the failure of Prigozhin, who sought to increase his political authority by attributing merits to himself in Soledar. By the way, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the first time recognized the role of Wagner troops in the battles near Bakhmut, but clarified that the main tasks were carried out by airborne battalions with the support of tactical aviation strikes. Meanwhile, Prigozhin has recently organized an information attack on Gerasimov. Even earlier - to Lapin, who, after being removed from his duties, was again appointed to the post of chief of staff of the Russian ground forces. Naturally, personnel reshuffles of the highest ranks in the army do not take place without an agreement with Putin. Gerasimov and Lapin are unlikely to forget the criticism against them from the criminal, and now, Prigozhin’s mercenaries will be destroyed not only by Ukrainian defenders, but also, periodically, by the Russian army,” Ukrainian political scientists write.

Gerasimov's appointment signifies a return of Putin's trust in the traditional military bloc, political analysts say.

The personnel reshuffle briefly distracted the Russians from the UAF strike at the place of concentration of the occupiers in Makeevka and the fake “act of retaliation” of the aggressor in Kramatorsk.

“Neither Surovikin, nor Gerasimov, nor Marshal Shoigu himself, nor even all Russian propaganda will be able to distract the population of the Russian Federation from the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine , which will be able to intercept all types of missiles fired by the aggressor, as well as the start of deliveries of Western-style tanks, which, likely to be approved at the next group meeting in Ramstein. The receipt by Kyiv of new types of weapons will deprive the Kremlin of any hope of victory, ”political scientists say.