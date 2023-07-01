20:34 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The weekend mutiny orchestrated by Prigogine a week ago will have numerous wide-ranging consequences that analysts are still trying to figure out. However, closer attention should be paid to the fact that one of the main reasons for the rapid failure of this uprising was the complete disregard of regional problems by the Wagnerians.



In his rather panicked address on the morning of June 24, the Kremlin grandfather actually admitted that Prigozhin's mercenaries had captured the city of Rostov-on-Don, where the headquarters of the Southern Military District is located. There, according to Putin, “the work of civil and military authorities was blocked”. At the same time, the locals welcomed the Wagnerians as their new masters, bringing them food and water.

The Rostov region is a fairly large region of Russia with a population of more than 4 million people. Like many other regions of the country, it has its own regionalist sentiments and dissatisfaction with Putin's hyper-centralist policies, which take a large part of local tax revenues. However, Prigozhin was not interested in any regional specificity.. She did not have a clear plan to gain a foothold in Rostov and establish contacts with the local population. In the event of such a regional consolidation, the mercenaries would most likely be able to hold the region even in the face of the Russian army, which clearly underlines the weakness of the aggressor's militants in Ukraine. With this approach, the events of this war could have taken a completely different turn.

However, instead, Putin's chef's thugs chose to go to Moscow and, realizing the futility of this task, decided to stop the campaign and retreat. Thus, Moscow-centrism, traditional for the Russian imperial consciousness, has worked so far, which believes that all the main issues of the country can be resolved only in the Kremlin, and not in its numerous regions.



The same problem exists with other paramilitaries, which contrast sharply with Prigozhin's scumbags, as they fight on the side of Ukraine. These are the RDK and the Freedom of Russia Legion, which in May 2023 carried out several raids in the Belgorod Region. However, like the Wagner PMC, these units also had almost no contact with the local population, not to mention openly expressing their interests.. Thus, so far, these short-term raids on individual villages, from where almost the entire civilian population has been evacuated, have essentially not led to any real results.

Both Russian volunteer formations on the side of Ukraine, in fact, share the same Russian nationalist and centralist beliefs as the Putinists. At the moment, both sides really only compete on the battlefield. So far, the aggressor is winning because he has far more resources at his disposal than those volunteers from the opposition have.. Regionalism could be an alternative to this approach. However, militarily, anti-Kremlin formations do not declare such ideas.



This situation is reminiscent of the Russian Civil War of 1918-1922. In this conflict, the main reason for the defeat of the White Army, which opposed the Bolsheviks, was that its commanders also ignored the factors of regionalism and supported the imperial slogan of “one indivisible Russia”. On the contrary, the Bolsheviks adopted a federalist approach, which attracted the sympathy of various regional movements.

Before the situation with Prigozhin, only one attempted military coup was known in the history of post-Soviet Russia, although it was not fully proven. It is believed that in 1998, General Lev Rokhlin plotted to overthrow Boris Yeltsin, but was himself suddenly killed. However, this was also a centralist project, t. e. an attempt to replace the “bad” Kremlin tsar with a “good” one. Therefore, Rokhlin was unable to arouse support among the inhabitants of many regions of Russia.

In fact, perhaps the only real regionals general in the post-Soviet Russian army was Alexander Lebed, who also died mysteriously in 2002.. In 1996, he signed the Khasavyurt Accords with Chechen General Aslan Maskhadov, which ended the First Chechen War and effectively recognized the independence of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. Later, in 1998, Lebed was elected governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory - then free gubernatorial elections were still taking place in Russia. In this position, the Russian general was a vocal critic of the Kremlin's centralist policies, arguing that such a process was economically plundering the regions and infringing on the interests of local residents.



As long as anti-Kremlin projects, whether military or civilian, are themselves centralist and ignore regional concerns, they are unlikely to succeed.. Residents of various regions of Russia simply will not see the point in changing the Kremlin's power structure if the opposition still intends to preserve their status as de facto colonies, and not turn them into equal self-governing political entities, as a federation should be.