08:00 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The resumption of air communication between Georgia and Russia determines the future course of the foreign policy of the current government in Tbilisi. The country, apparently, finally decided to leave the pro-Western path and bow before the aggressor.

On May 19, the first flight of a Russian airline landed in Tbilisi, officially marking the resumption of air traffic between Georgia and Russia.. At the same time, the Georgian society expressed its dissatisfaction with the protests, and the ruling elite was satisfied with the results. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the resumption of air traffic will strengthen the country's economy and benefit the Georgian people. At the same time, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who, unlike the Georgian Dream government, takes a more principled position towards Russia, lamented on Twitter: “Despite the opposition of the Georgian people, Russia landed in Tbilisi on an unexpected flight.”. At the same time, Georgian society fears that the country's pro-Russian authorities have already entered a dangerous phase of accelerated rapprochement with the aggressor and occupier.

Russia has confirmed that it wants Georgia to become a transit hub for regular trips of Russians to Europe. Dmitry Gorin, vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, said that the flights of the Russian airline Red Wings from Moscow to Kutaisi will allow Russians to use this airport for transfers to third countries, including Europe.. This development means that Georgia is among those countries that will help Russia bypass Western sanctions.. Thus, at a briefing on May 22, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US was concerned about the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia, adding that “this could mean that companies at Georgian airports could be at risk of sanctions. Now is not the time to expand engagement with Russia.” On May 24, referring specifically to Georgia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “We also expect non-NATO allies to adhere to sanctions and not make it easier for Russia to finance and continue its aggression against Ukraine.”

Along with Russian airlines, Georgian Airways resumed flights to Russia. However, according to the head of the airline, Tamaz Gaiashvili, high hopes for the resumption of air traffic between Russia and Georgia have not yet materialized, since the flights are not even half full. Gaiashvili also practically announced that this summer his airline would start transporting Russians via Georgia to Europe. In general, this shows that the rhetoric of the Georgian authorities, who claim that the resumption of air communication with Russia “is in the interests of the Georgian people”, is nothing more than cynicism.

A much more disgusting event was the visit of the daughter of Lavrov's horse head to Georgia, where she was at the wedding of a close relative. Protest movements began around the place where she was located.. On the same day, Zurabishvili addressed the nation and congratulated the population on the fact that Lavrov’s daughter “left the country prematurely”. The Georgian authorities do not comment on who let the daughter of one of the main Putinists in at all, why she decided to celebrate this wedding in Georgia, with which the Kremlin is still officially at war, and most importantly, why the Georgian police special forces guarded the wedding of Lavrov's relatives.

For their part, the Russian media paid almost no attention to the protests against the resumption of flights and against the presence of the daughter of a horse head in the country.. This is out of the "norm" as propagandists do not miss the opportunity to react sharply to the anti-Russian protests in Georgia. It is noteworthy that it was after such protests that air traffic between the two countries was stopped in 2019. This time, the propagandists did their best to convey to the domestic audience that “every citizen of Georgia is looking forward to the resumption of air traffic, as well as the arrival of new Russian citizens in the country”. To do this, they filmed a story with pro-Russian Georgians, who defiantly thanked Putin in front of the cameras on May 19 at the Tbilisi International Airport.

After the resumption of flights, Russian and Georgian officials have already begun to consider the resumption of rail links through Abkhazia. Such a development of events could, on the one hand, mean Tbilisi's recognition of the sovereignty of Abkhazia, and on the other hand, an indispensable aggravation of relations with the West, since such a step would be a clear help to Russia in circumventing Western sanctions. At the same time, the aggressor does not hide his true goals.. President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin has already stated: “It is necessary to organize rail transit through the territory of Abkhazia to Russia”. Thus, the Kremlin's goal is to organize a transit route from Russia through Georgia to Iran.

Most likely, the Georgian government will support the implementation of these plans against the will of the Georgian people. The most likely scenario (and the prerequisites for this are already being outlined) is that the Georgian Dream will offer the people a new “dream” about allegedly initiating the process of restoring the territorial integrity of Georgia and, under this pretext, will justify any steps towards Russia, including the restoration of diplomatic relations and the resumption of rail transit through Abkhazia. Of course, these measures will not only be unpopular with the general population of Georgia, but will also destroy Georgia's years of efforts to build ties with the EU, NATO and the US.