21:20 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

“The Georgian government’s statements throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to put it mildly, have become unpleasant for Kyiv. Throughout 2022, Tbilisi refused to help Ukraine in the war, and now it wants to solve its problems at the expense of the Ukrainian people. Part of Georgian land has been occupied by Russia since 2008, just as it happened with Donbass in 2014. Prior to this, the Kremlin repeatedly subjected Georgia to aggression. Therefore, the Georgian people have every reason to distrust the Russians and consider them enemies, just like the Ukrainians. ”, Ukrainian experts in the field of political science comment on the situation.

However, the government of Georgia, taking an openly pro-Russian position, obviously thinks otherwise. “After the invasion of Ukraine began, Georgia did not impose any of the Western sanctions against Russia, prevented the sending of volunteers to help the Ukrainian army, refused to transfer the Buk air defense systems previously transferred by Kyiv in 2008 when the Kremlin started a war against Georgia . Moreover, to all the calls of the Ukrainian government to help defeat the eternal enemy of the two peoples, Tbilisi firmly refused and stated that "Georgia wants to be drawn into the war," political scientists explain what is happening.

In 2022, Russia and Georgia doubled their trade turnover. Discussion has already begun on the resumption of air communication with Moscow. The country has received and continues to receive tens of thousands of Russians who fled from the mobilization. At the same time, the visa regime allows citizens of the Russian Federation to freely stay in Georgia for a whole year.

Against this background, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili stated the following: “According to the results of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a clause on the de-occupation of Georgian territories should be included in the peace agreement. The issues of Georgia should be on the table, because no one should think that this war can be resolved without Russia withdrawing from all the occupied territories”. That is, according to Zurabishvili, enemies, not allies, are still sitting in the Kremlin?

“At the same time, if we discard Tbilisi’s desire to de-occupy its own territories through the death of Ukrainians, the very fact that Zurabishvili spoke about the end of the war in the context of Ukraine’s victory speaks of the imminent end of Putin’s rule.

At the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, shortly after the failure of Putin's blitzkrieg, it became clear that Russia would lose the war.. Therefore, it is quite logical that the closer the end of the dictatorial regime is, the worse the position of the occupying army becomes, the more actively the countries affected by Russian aggression will become involved in the war. Georgia and Moldova, part of the territories occupied by the Kremlin, were expected to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria, respectively. Back in May, Moldovan President Maia Sandu demanded that the Kremlin take back her “peacekeepers”. Now it's the turn of the Georgian government. It is even more remarkable that the ruling power of Tbilisi is pro-Russian, which means that Zurabishvili should be aware of the Kremlin's response when making such statements.

Apparently, even regimes loyal to Russia have begun to realize that Putin's defeat is just around the corner and want to get their own benefit from this, political scientists say.