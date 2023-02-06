18:29 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Some of the frequently repeated slogans of Russian politicians and diplomats are “Russia has never attacked anyone” and “Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries”. Apparently, those states that are subjected to direct or political aggression from the Kremlin are not considered countries in the Russian Federation, political scientists say. “At least, this is what happens in Africa, where Russian mercenaries stage coups, return slavery to the dictator,” they write, without giving their names.

In the twentieth century, the process of declaring the independence of African states began.. The former colonies of European countries became free, but continued to cooperate with their conquerors. In particular, African leaders have used NATO military support to fight insurgents and Islamist radicals.

The USSR also had influence on the African continent, but after the collapse, it gave way to the West. European states supported democratic rulers who were supposed to lead their countries to development, stop civil wars, and prohibit illegal mining of precious stones using slave labor.

In 2014, Prigozhin created the PMC "Wagner" and began a new page in the conquest of Africa. Rich in diamonds, gold and other natural resources, countries did not have strong rulers, and eternal internal conflicts only made the task easier for mercenaries.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation sent and continues to send “military instructors” to train the local population. While the Wagnerites are seizing treasure deposits, massacring civilians, helping to overthrow governments, ”political scientists say.

In December, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said that Burkina Faso had made a deal with the Wagner PMC. Akufo-Addo emphasized that Burkina Faso, in exchange for help in the fight against jihadists, ceded control of a mine, which has gold reserves, to Russian forces.. In the news, the Wagnerites are accused of plundering the gold and diamond reserves of Sudan, it is noted that some of them go to sponsor the war in Ukraine. Previously, Prigozhin supported two coups d'état in Burkina Faso that took place within 8 months in 2022. Ibrahim Traore, who is considered a dictator in the West, came to power. Prigozhin called the coup "successful decolonization."

“The Putin regime in Russia is the plague of the 21st century. His allies are the same dictators, autocrats and terrorists. Wherever the Russians end up, the civilian population suffers, and any forces protecting them are recognized as enemies and are defined as “Nazis”, “fascists” or “colonizers”. The Kremlin can only offer devastation, sadism, war, and only such “cannibals” as Putin himself are ready to “buy” this,” political scientists say.