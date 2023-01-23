03:08 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Kremlin civil servants have been talking about Russian sovereignty since the beginning of the war. In their opinion, "only an invasion of Ukraine could destroy the unipolar world ruled by the West." At the same time, as the war continues, Russia is actually being deprived of its independence, which no one ever claimed, Western experts say.

The Kremlin runs a country with nuclear weapons and is a danger to the whole world, military analysts say.

According to Putin - "Russia has created a reliable margin of safety... This is aimed at strengthening our sovereignty in the most important area - the economy. And our struggle for ourselves, for our interests and for our future, of course, serves as an inspiring example for other states in their pursuit of a just, multipolar world order.”

In the modern world, the entire economy is built in such a way that countries trade with each other. For example, Taiwan supplies microchips to Japan, the United States, which manufacture computers and other gadgets, sell them to the EU, and they, in turn, supply food to Taiwan.. The example is rough and conditional, but it explains how the world economy works. The main goal of capitalist trade relations, in the first place, remains global security. After all, if one country remains, in a certain sense, dependent on the others in obtaining the resources it needs, it, in theory, will not attack other states, because in this case it will lose strategic raw materials.

“Russia had everything to build an independent economy, but the Kremlin preferred corruption to development. Owning the largest gas reserves in the world, as well as large deposits of oil and other minerals, after the collapse of the USSR, the Russian Federation does not have the capacity to produce equipment for the extraction of these same resources. All equipment is purchased from Western countries. So, using the example of one oil platform in the sea, in the north of Russia, you can see that the only own investment in its construction is concrete in the foundation of the frame, ”say experts in the field of economics.

Western sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation have shown that the Russian economy is even more dependent on other states than was commonly believed.. “But the whole world exists according to such principles. The US also depends on trade with China, Canada, EU countries. Therefore, the desire, as Putin says, “to gain sovereignty from a unipolar world,” is to move to an insulating, planned type of economy, which is obviously impossible to implement in Russia,” Western analysts write.

Unlike the DPRK, which is perhaps the most obvious example of an isolationist policy, Russia, due to its vast territories, will not be able to completely isolate itself from the world.. In any case, there will be states wishing to receive Russian resources. China and India today are the first contenders for the purchase of hydrocarbons from the Russian Federation. “At the same time, now the Kremlin is completely dependent on the mood of Beijing and New Delhi, because if the leaders of China or India don’t like something, Russia will generally be left without large buyers of oil and gas, which will lead to the collapse of the aggressor’s economy,” written by experts in the field of economics and finance. Already, some experts are making predictions that in the medium term, the Russian Federation will become a raw materials appendage of the Global South.

It is also important to emphasize the foundation of the Kremlin's desire to be "independent of the unipolar world." Any high-profile event that violates the UN charters, affecting international law, human rights, caused concern in the West. As a result, sanctions were imposed, relations became more complicated, Russian diplomats were expelled from Western embassies, etc.. Naturally, after the invasion of Ukraine, the civilized world supported Kyiv, since it was our country that was the victim of the attack, which means that, adhering to the doctrines of international law, the West is simply obliged to stand up for the side that was subjected to external aggression.