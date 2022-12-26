Experts believe that Putin has health problems

20:54 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The topic of speculation about Putin's health and even his death has not stopped for several years. This topic gained particular relevance after the full-scale invasion of the Russian occupation forces for obvious reasons. At the same time, it is inappropriate to draw such conclusions without real facts.. “Putin does have health problems, but not physical, but political,” write Western political analysts.

It is impossible to exaggerate the desire of the majority of people on planet Earth to leave the dictator Putin as head of the Kremlin. The fact that this will happen sooner or later is a fact. How this will happen - guesses based on conjectures, say political technologists. “Will this happen due to diseases that the media and numerous experts are used to talking about, referring to“ trusted sources ”is nothing more than drawing up a horoscope. The only obvious “diseases” are Putin’s constant losses in the political arena, which will undoubtedly lead him to political death ahead of time,” experts in the field of analytics conclude.

One of the main news was the statement - Peskov - about the cancellation of the "final press conference" and "reception in the Kremlin", where Putin spoke annually. In addition, there will not be a “straight line” in which he answered questions from media representatives.. Such statements have rekindled media interest in Putin's likely health problems. Indeed, there may not be so many reasons for canceling frankly propaganda, staged annual rituals, political scientists believe. “Russia has repeatedly seated propagandists instead of journalists with questions to which answers were prepared in advance.. However, this year for Putin, obviously, everything is so bad that he is not even ready to go for this, ”they say.

Just two days later, Peskov tried to “calm down” the Russians, saying that the “message to the Federal Assembly” would still take place, but it would be next year. “After all, the Kremlin also understands that the absence of their “leader” creates the ground for “bad” rumors and conjectures,” analysts comment on what is happening.

And yet, all these annual progress reports, at the end of 2022, are largely impossible for political reasons, experts believe.

“In reality, he simply has nothing to report. Putin promised that Russia would enter the top five economies of the world - the country's GDP fell by about 3% in 2022. He delivered an ultimatum to NATO that the bloc return to the borders of 1997 - this year the Alliance announced expansion to the East. The promised “Kyiv in 3 days” (even if not in his words, but in propagandists) has turned into a protracted war that pumps out more and more money from the budget every month, ”analysts comment on what is happening.

Economists, in turn, say that construction projects in Russia are suspended, and there are fewer new projects, as there are not enough workers - some are at war, others (up to 1 million) have left the country. “The birth rate is falling and will fall even more in 2023 as women do not want to give birth in the current conditions. The population is also shrinking and will shrink even more, also because of the war. It is hard to imagine the fantasy that political technologists could come up with for Putin to justify all of the above with the “need to protect the borders”, while he himself did not stop convincing the population that “Russia coped with the sanctions and the country is growing” in absolutely all areas activities.

“Putin is the loser of the year. Of course, it cannot be denied that he is an old man who was found to have many diseases, which was the reason for the cancellation of the annual speeches with reports.. However, it is impossible to assert this without evidence. At the same time, it is obvious that at least one of the reasons for the cancellation of the most important events for the vertical of Putin's power was precisely the “political illnesses” of the dictator,” the political technologists say.