Experts believe that Putin will leave the presidency

13:05 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia's allies on the world stage want an end to hostilities in Ukraine. Putin and his inner circle do not plan to end the war on the terms he proposed.

Experts believe that the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine will lead to the end of Putin's political career. Military analysts say that it is already clear that the Russian Federation will lose. Now the world is calculating scenarios for Putin's departure from the Kremlin.

Back in late March, US President Joe Biden, at a meeting with Ukrainian refugees, openly stated that Putin "will not remain in power after the end of the war." In his opinion, the change of political leadership in Russia is inevitable. At the same time, how exactly this will happen became the main topic of discussion at the beginning of 2023.

Western experts predict several scenarios for the development of events. “In the event that the Russian Federation decides to further escalate the war, up to the use of nuclear weapons, NATO will openly intervene in the confrontation. This scenario assumes the most rapid defeat of Russia. The U.S. is leaning towards a non-nuclear response, which includes the use of Alliance military forces on land, in the air, at sea and in space, up to and including the “decapitation” of the murderous regime in the center of the Kremlin. Russia will not be able to stand against NATO and no weapon of mass destruction will save Russia,” Western military analysts write.

Experts in the field of military affairs consider another scenario to be the least probable, but do not exclude it. “The end of the war, according to this version, will be negotiations, with the fulfillment of all the conditions of Ukraine. But Putin cannot agree to this, as he is confident in the future surrender of Ukraine, despite the results of the invasion 10 months later.. Therefore, the chances of this scenario being implemented are ghostly small.. Nevertheless, if this happens, then Putin will lose power, because having built a vertical of power, all responsibility for the defeat in the war, and even in the conditions of signing a peace agreement, the return of all previously occupied territories to Ukraine, will fall on him, ”they report their opinion military analysts.

Western political scientists say that as a result of the split in the Russian elites, a coup may occur in the Kremlin . They consider this option the most likely development of events.

At the same time, according to analysts, the coming to power of liberals who support the restoration of relations with the West is reduced to about zero.. Those forces that currently surround Putin and have the greatest power in Russia can take the presidency, but will continue the policy he started.

Experts pay special attention to a probable civil war in the Russian Federation, since this scenario is closely related and may be the result of a palace coup in the Kremlin.

“In the event of a civil war in Russia, the country is extremely likely to break up into several parts. . It is assumed that the newly formed states will be at enmity among themselves for several years.. High migration is predicted, the violation of the security architecture in Syria, Armenia, Moldova, Central Asia, Africa, where Russia has contributed to the balance of power,” they write.

Many international analysts fear such a scenario. At the same time, it is enough to recall the collapse of the USSR. Then, a country of even greater proportions broke up into 15 independent states, but this did not lead to a nuclear war, or to something that could be worse than a totalitarian state that threatens to destroy the whole world.