The European Union has imposed a marginal cost on Russian oil. In addition, the embargo on non-black gold from the Russian Federation has been in effect since December 5th. In sum, this deals a severe blow to the Russian economy, which it is unlikely to contain, Western experts in the field of economics comment on the situation.

The Kremlin has been supplying its oil to Europe since 1967. Sales volumes grew every year, and the price went up. This gave confidence to the Russian authorities that with the help of hydrocarbons it is possible to guarantee an endless flow of currency into the country, and also not to develop other areas of the economy. The day has come when the terrorist regime in Russia became so intolerant that the West finally closed the world's "gas station," experts said.

In 2021, 26% of all EU oil imports went to Russia. In turn, the Kremlin supplied 47% of all oil produced to Europe. By starting a war in Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost its main strategic buyer of energy resources. And the marginal price of the Urals brand is now $60 per barrel.. At the same time, the average world oil price is more than $80 per barrel.

“Putin's reaction also plays in favor of destroying the Russian economy. He stated that Russia would not sell oil to those countries that would support the purchase of Russian oil at a set price.. This is nothing but a shot in the foot. Even if the price of $60 per barrel is 2-2.5 times higher than the cost price, the refusal to sell oil at such a price means that Russia will not be able to earn the money that it could earn at all, ”the economists say.

The same situation happened with gas, experts comment on what is happening.. “After the explosions on the Nord Stream 1; 2 gas pipelines, which were allegedly staged by the Kremlin, and after the refusal to sell gas to countries that did not want to pay for it in rubles, as Putin demanded, the European Union had no choice but to do as soon as possible. terms to reduce dependence on the Russian energy resource. Now the Russian Federation supplies only 15% of the fuel from the volumes of 2021. Putin, literally with his own hands, knocked Russia out of the European energy market,” they write.

In their opinion, Russia has lost the main budget item in the economy. “Unfortunately, the introduced ceiling on oil prices turned out to be higher than it would have been necessary.. At the same time, the Kremlin has repeatedly acted from a position of strength, and Putin's pride leaves no doubt that this time he will "keep his promise" and will not sell oil at $60 per barrel. Given that China buys energy resources from Russia at deep discounts and cannot cover European volumes, the global “gas station” will gradually cease to exist,” economic experts say.