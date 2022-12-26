19:04 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Ukrainian analysts, in Russia, methods of intimidation, violence, and murder are used to control the execution of the will of the authorities. “Therefore, it is not surprising that just 25 years after the introduction of a moratorium on the death penalty in the Russian Federation, Russia is preparing to cancel it,” they write.



The thing is, political scientists believe, that the dictatorship, autocracy, totalitarian system is being destroyed by internal forces that do not want to put up with the situation that has arisen.

Man needs freedom of choice. The majority of the population always succeeds in subordinating the policy of the state. In democratic countries, freedom of choice is preserved, while in totalitarian states there is only the illusion of choice or none at all.. Those elements of society who do not obey the system are isolated.



They are called "enemies of the people", although in fact, they are enemies of the system. The danger of such people for totalitarianism lies in their ability to influence

on the population, which will lead to the destruction of the system.

“If before February 24, the isolation of individual enemies of the system worked, now the Kremlin is afraid of even imprisoned political opponents and, probably, Putin will return the death penalty to the Russian Federation in order to get rid of them forever,” political analysts say.



To identify and destroy the “enemies of the people”, including the inappropriate authorities of the special services and members of the Communist Party, during the Second World War, the Smersh counterintelligence unit was created - death to spies - the main department of which was directly subordinate to Stalin.



“Recently, propagandists are calling for the re-creation of Smersh, the revival of the death penalty and the start of destroying everyone - political opponents of the current government, journalists from independent media, people who do not want to fight.



It is worth noting a number of murders in which Western experts blame the Russian special services. We are talking about the death of Alexander Litvinenko and Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza, the Skripal family.



But now propagandists, and therefore Putin, want to expand the practice of punishment through contract killings and put it on stream. The military in the Russian army will be subjected to repression. Propagandists openly talk about this, calling for the abolition of the moratorium on the death penalty in the war zone,” political scientists write.



Putin signed a decree according to which those who voluntarily surrender are threatened with imprisonment for a period of 3 to 10 years, and for looting - up to 15 years. “However, soon, the death penalty may become a legal method of reprisal in the Russian Federation, because researchers wrote about this long before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. How quickly lethal reprisals become commonplace throughout Russia depends only on the degree of tolerance of Russians for this.. - say analysts.