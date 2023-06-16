The Russian economy will be able to adapt to sanctions

22:17 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Many people argue whether the Western sanctions on Russia are effective to the extent that would force the aggressor to stop the war? Apparently, the restrictions are unprecedented and continue to destroy the Russian economy, gradually slowing down its inertia, but they are not able to destroy the Russian economy, like any other country.



International economic sanctions are a tool that exists to punish states for crimes. Russia, as a five-minute sponsor of terrorism, certainly justifies the number of sanctions that have been imposed against it. At the same time, from time to time you can hear how the aggressor found a way to get around one or the other restrictions.

Indeed, some countries, especially from the former USSR, help to purchase and resell sanctioned goods. Thus, the aggressor receives the necessary parts for the production of missiles, drones, civil aviation and other things. But here we are talking more about obtaining parts for the military industry, but not about maintaining the economy as a whole.



It's no secret that the main export of the Russian Federation is the sale of hydrocarbons. Unfortunately, for the whole of 2022, the occupiers earned $345 billion from their sale, which is almost the biggest profit in all post-Soviet times.. Of course, at the end of the year and until now, when the embargo was in place and energy prices returned to pre-war and pre-Covid levels, when the oil price ceiling was introduced, these profits were leveled. In the first two months of 2023 alone, the aggressor lost 40% of hydrocarbon export revenues compared to last year, thereby overcoming the deficit limit set by the Kremlin for the entire next year.



In addition, the aggressor has at its disposal the National Treasure Fund, which has been accumulating throughout Putin's rule and at some point had two of the country's annual budgets on its account. In the first few days of a full-scale invasion, part of the Foundation, namely more than $ 300 billion stored in Western banks, was arrested. Nevertheless, Russia still has tens of billions of dollars in the Fund, however, the aggressor began to spend reserves much more and faster, including due to a drop in hydrocarbon revenues. Some experts believe that by the end of 2023 - the beginning of 2024, the Fund's reserves should be exhausted, after which the aggressor will have no "pods" left to patch up budget holes.