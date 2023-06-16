20:47 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Recently, the information space has been periodically filled with pro-Russian narratives about the financial problems of the United States.

Indeed, these problems exist, but they are not as big as the aggressor draws them.. On May 1, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to Congress that her office is unlikely to be able to meet all of the government's payment obligations "as early as June 1" unless Congress takes urgent action.. In fact, Yellen warned that a default is a real possibility in the US.

The letter from the head of the US Treasury indicates the urgency of the current situation and, as the Voice of America notes: “The risk of an unprecedented default that threatens to shock the global economy gives new urgency to political debates in Washington, where Democrats and Republicans are preparing for months of confrontation.”

“It is almost certain that both countries [Russia and China] will take advantage of such an event [U.S. financial turbulence] for propaganda purposes through information operations, using it as evidence that the U.S. political system is not working,” National Intelligence Chief Avril Haynes said on recent congressional hearings.

Now you can see that her words are not far from reality.. To expose the split in the West, and especially in America, the Kremlin is ready to use every opportunity, and even more so when even the Americans themselves began to speak loudly about the default. First of all, you need to define what it is. There is a full default and a technical default.

In the first case, the country does not have the money that it must pay creditors. In the second case, there is money and the country is ready to pay it, but due to technical difficulties it cannot do it. It is the technical default that is approaching in the USA. Despite the fact that some American financial experts believe that “Day X” may not come on June 1, but a few weeks later, the risk of a financial crisis still remains.. By the way, investors are already starting to sell their securities on the US stock exchanges. And although some kind of collapse is still very far away, this trend continues to strengthen. But America's problem is more political than economic.

The case is the US national debt and the inability to pay it. And again, the Americans have the money, but they cannot pay it. Why? Because the government has set a limit on taking public debt. In America, with its GDP of $23 trillion, the public debt reached its limit in January 2023 of $31.4 trillion. In order to avoid a technical default, the government must increase this limit, or abolish it altogether.

It is noteworthy that in 2011 a similar situation has already arisen. And if you count the change in the national debt limit, then in total it was changed 78 times - both Democrats and Republicans. That is, the solution of the situation lies in the political plane.

Two camps, one of which is in favor of raising the limit (Democrats), and the other in favor of cutting costs (Republicans) must agree. That is why Joe Biden, shortly after the Treasury Secretary's warning, convened the leaders of the two major political parties to reach a consensus. Also, it is important to note that support for Ukraine, as one of the arguments in the US political games before the elections, is an important tool for representatives of both parties. At the same time, everything that was sent to our country from the United States, be it military, economic, humanitarian aid, is only 0.3% of the country's GDP.

That is, even a complete cessation of assistance to Ukraine will not affect the economic situation in the United States.. In addition, only 33% of Americans believe that Kyiv receives “too much help”, the rest believe that either “as much as it needs” or “not enough” at all.

The same situation remains in Congress. The information about the “collapse of the American financial system” that will take place on June 1st is nonsense of Russian propaganda. It is somewhat reminiscent of “we will take Kyiv in 2-3 days”. Of course, the Russians have reached the Ukrainian capital, as well as the risks of a technical default are higher than ever for the United States, but in the first and second cases, the situation can be resolved if timely, effective decisions are made. And everything they talk about in Russia has long been perceived as “white noise”.