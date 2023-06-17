23:01 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In recent days, special attention has been paid to regular raids by the RDK and the Freedom of Russia legion in the regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine. However, three events over the past week strongly suggest that the Kremlin is also alarmed by Ukraine's growing involvement in the Far East.

First, the FSB arrested a man in Vladivostok and accused him of seeking to “undermine the security and territorial integrity of Russia”. If found guilty, a man identified only as “a resident of this city”, which in itself probably indicates that he is Ukrainian, or at least of Ukrainian origin, faces a life sentence.

Secondly, Ukraine, which has long been interested in non-Russian and especially ethnic Ukrainian territories in the Russian Federation (known as “wedges”) as potential allies, has signaled that it plans to focus on ethnic communities, including those Ukrainians who do not have their own state institutions.. Because Kyiv believes that they are more prone to anti-Russian radicalism than those non-Russians who have such autonomies, however limited their powers may be.

Third, Putin made it clear how concerned he was about the flight of ethnic Russians from the border regions, including the Far East, by instructing the governors of these places to develop programs to keep the Russian population there and thus block any separatist actions.

These events have brought new attention to the “green wedge” of Ukrainians in the Far East, a community that emerged in the 1890s and which the Kremlin assiduously suppressed after the Bolshevik Revolution.. Until recently, the region was viewed by most as of little relevance to modern times.. But acting on the principle “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” Kyiv has increasingly focused on non-Russians inside Russia, and especially on Ukrainian wedges.

However, until early this year, aggressor officials, at least publicly, largely ignored the wedge problem in the Far East, taking at face value Soviet and Russian census reports that the proportion of Ukrainians in the population there had plummeted for various reasons.. The Kremlin still considered these reports to be absolutely accurate, although scientific studies sometimes questioned their validity. But in January 2023, Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev acknowledged that Ukrainians in the Far East retain their Ukrainian identity and as such pose a threat to Russia's territorial integrity. In particular, he said that "in the southern regions of the Far East, a significant number of people consider the culture of the Ukrainian people their native."

Putin raised the issue this week, telling Magadan Governor Sergei Nosov that he and other regional leaders must take immediate steps to block threats to Russia's territorial integrity by preventing the outflow of ethnic Russians.. Considering that the dictator addressed his remarks to the governor of the Far East, it is obvious that he is concerned about both the general outflow of the Russian population from the outskirts and the possibility of a Ukrainian challenge to the Kremlin's power in the region. Putin's words and the arrest of a Vladivostok resident likely herald new and broader crackdowns on everything related to Ukraine in the Far East - an action that may attract less attention than similar actions closer to the Russian capital. However, such a lack of attention could be dangerous for Putinists, not only because it highlights the Kremlin's concerns, but also because it could encourage ethnic Ukrainians and others to believe they have more options than they thought so far.. If this is confirmed, Putin will have problems much more serious than the recent invasions of Belgorod.