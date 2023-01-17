11:04 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As expected, the propagandists' shamanic predictions in August 2022 regarding the increase in gas prices did not come true. Moreover, the cost of blue fuel in the EU continues to fall, and this year it may drop to its usual levels.



Not surprisingly, the gas blackmail of an association like the European Union has failed. At the same time, Putin has the last word.. He decided to cut off Europe from gas by blowing up the Nord Stream 1; 2 pipelines, blocking the flow of gas through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline and significantly reducing the supply of energy through the Ukrainian GTS Turkish Stream. It is noteworthy that before these events, European leaders were trying to find an approach, if not to continue to buy Russian gas in the same volumes, then at least to keep imports of a permissible minimum of fuel.

After the EU lost the physical ability to receive Russian gas, the share of blue fuel from the Russian Federation in the European market decreased from 43% to 7%. “Blackmail in the style of the 90s led to the fact that instead of the price promised by propagandists of 4 thousand. dollars per cubic meter of gas in the winter of 2022-2023, the cost of the energy resource dropped to 645 dollars or 57.635 euros per MWh. At the same time, due to a relatively warm winter, European natural gas storages are filled to a record high for this period - 81.7%, - experts write.

According to Western experts, "the worst may be over." Observers note a slowdown in inflation and no longer predict an economic recession caused by high energy prices. Demand for LNG (liquefied natural gas) remains high, and this gives confidence that the EU will no longer return to the Russian gas needle.



Nevertheless, the average price for blue fuel is considered to be 200-250 dollars per cubic meter. Despite the fact that the cost has dropped significantly from the August figures of $2.5 thousand, it remains 3 times higher than the average market price - $650. The European regulator still has work to do. At the same time, significant progress was achieved during the year, reducing Russian gas imports to a minimum and reducing the price by 4 times. It is highly likely that in 2023 the cost of blue fuel in the EU will return to the average, despite the higher price of LNG. In the future, the normalization of the energy market will enable Western partners to increase military, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine.