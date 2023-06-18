06:23 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In connection with recent events related to border incidents in the Belgorod region, the concern of the population of the Russian Federation about the insecurity of the border with Ukraine has increased. Various sources have reported several raids and incursions into the region, which are becoming more frequent and massive. Obviously, these operations have shown vulnerabilities in the Russian defense. Ukrainian experts claim that the raids are carried out on historical and ethnic Ukrainian territories that are part of Russia. In addition, the participation of Polish and Belarusian volunteer units in the incursions caused concern in Minsk. The Belarusian military began building fortifications on the border with Ukraine, and the Polish general expressed support for the Belarusian opposition, speaking about the possibility of a military operation in the Brest region. These events show that the Russian border turned out to be unprotected from external invasion. While the Russian side is developing a response strategy, Kyiv is actively looking for ways to increase its strategic advantage by using raids on enemy territory.

The frequency and scale of attacks by the Freedom of Russia legion, consisting of citizens of the Russian Federation fighting on the side of Ukraine, is increasing. According to some experts, the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be involved in future raids on Russia. In addition, Mikhail Podolyak announced a possible increase in the number of volunteers in the RDC up to 5 thousand people in the coming months.. It should be noted that Polish volunteer formations also took part in the raid on Grayvoron. Ukrainian political technologists emphasize that these raids can be directed to more regions of Russia. Minsk is also concerned about the participation of Polish and Belarusian volunteer units in border incursions.. At the end of May 2023, the Belarusian military began building fortifications in the Gomel region, adjacent to the Ukrainian border, probably fearing possible raids on the territory of Belarus.