The frequency and scale of attacks by the Freedom of Russia legion, consisting of citizens of the Russian Federation fighting on the side of Ukraine, is increasing. According to some experts, the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be involved in future raids on Russia.
In addition, Mikhail Podolyak announced a possible increase in the number of volunteers in the RDC up to 5 thousand people in the coming months.. It should be noted that Polish volunteer formations also took part in the raid on Grayvoron.
Ukrainian political technologists emphasize that these raids can be directed to more regions of Russia.Minsk is also concerned about the participation of Polish and Belarusian volunteer units in border incursions.. At the end of May 2023, the Belarusian military began building fortifications in the Gomel region, adjacent to the Ukrainian border, probably fearing possible raids on the territory of Belarus.
Polish General Waldemar Skrzypchak expressed his position on the situation in Belarus, saying that the Belarusian opposition should be supported by force in solving the problems of the country. He also noted that the raids in the border regions of Russia can only provoke a similar military operation in the Brest region, in order to create a real alternative to the official Minsk.
Political technologists point to the possible negative consequences that may arise on the border of Belarus if such weak spots exist on the Russian border.
Raising raids on Russian border towns have revealed vulnerabilities in the border defense of the Russian military. Military analysts note that in light of these developments, the Kremlin is considering several strategies for action. One option is to send conscripted Russians to the front to bolster defenses. In addition, the possibility of transferring troops to the border regions and fortifying the capital is being considered.. At the same time, Kyiv is trying to make the most of the situation to achieve its strategic advantage by conducting raids on enemy territory.
Such events are causing serious concern in military circles and require immediate measures to strengthen the defense capability of the Russian border.
