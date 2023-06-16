Drone attack on Moscow is a blow to Russian elites

On the morning of May 30, a drone attack was carried out in Moscow. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that “Ukraine has no direct relation” to the events. Experts in the field of political science stated that "the strike itself is nothing more than a warning from the Kremlin about the imminent response for striking Ukrainian cities and, directly, Kyiv."



Here is what they say about drone attacks on Russian territory: “For several days in a row, the aggressor has been shelling the capital of Ukraine. The overwhelming majority of strikes by "Shaheds", cruise and ballistic missiles do not have an ultimate military goal. The occupiers commit terror, in their usual style. However, no terrorist entity can perpetrate acts of terrorism with impunity indefinitely.. Sooner or later you have to pay for everything.

On May 30, Moscow felt the “light echoes” of the echo of the war. Several unmanned aerial vehicles flew to the city and the outskirts of the capital. Most of the UAVs were destroyed by enemy air defenses, but some of them still passed the defense and reached the target. At the same time, there were no military targets, except for a couple of military registration and enlistment offices and large research institutes in the geography of the destruction of drones. This attack rather had a moral, psychological and political blow.

If you pay attention to the points where the UAVs were shot down, as well as where the drones reached the target, it is clear that this is the south-west of Moscow and the Moscow region. It is in these areas that the pro-Putin middle class lives, which either supports the war against Ukraine, or treats it neutrally, leaning towards supporting Russia.. As for the Moscow region, these are Rublevskoe Highway, Barvikha, Novo-Ogaryovo and other villages where Russian elites, high-ranking politicians, officials, oligarchs and Putin himself live.The drone strike is a hint, a warning – if attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities continue, then no “red lines” will save Russia from retaliatory measures. The fact is that it will no longer be possible to escalate the war even more. A nuclear strike from the Russian Federation will certainly cause a response, or, which also cannot be ruled out, even at an early stage of preparing for a nuclear strike, NATO may launch a preventive strike.Meanwhile, despite the fact that most of the UAVs were shot down by Pantsyr, Moscow can no longer feel safe. Of course, the aggressor's air defense worked quite effectively against slow drones. But what if someone fired faster UAVs at the capital of the occupiers, or a rocket and their number will be not ten, but, conditionally, “hundred”. Will the air defense of the aggressor cope then? Looking back at the overall picture of the work of the enemy's air defense, this question does not need an answer. By the way, if we assume that the drones were launched from the Ukrainian border, then it turns out that they flew over at least 2 regions and a number of settlements, were not noticed and, moreover, were shot down by enemy air defenses on the approaches to Moscow. One gets the feeling that the aggressor pulled the remaining means of protection to the elite district of the capital and the border regions of the Russian Federation left to fend for themselves.Interestingly, commenting on what happened, one of the high-ranking Russian officials, on condition of anonymity, said: “I think we will have to live with this for a long time”. That is, in fact, he understands and admits that Putin and the Russian Defense Ministry will not stop hitting the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, for which they are ready to receive retaliatory strikes and put their own population at risk.Also noteworthy is the reaction of Russians who do not live in Moscow. Even Nightingale commented on their messages in social networks and messengers. The talking head of the Kremlin allegedly did not understand why people are happy that UAVs attacked Rublyovka. Apparently, a large number of the population of the Russian Federation still hoped that at least one drone would get into the residence of Putin, or one of his lackeys.One way or another, the UAV attack on Moscow can be considered successful, because it took place without casualties among the local civilian population and, at the same time, caused catastrophic damage to Putin's political position. The question arises - will the Russians go to the presidential elections in 2024 to the sound of exploding shells nearby?