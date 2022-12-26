06:42 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian media cover the events passing them under the prism of the Kremlin censorship. Oddly enough, but the Western press is the best tool for this.

“The propaganda media of the Russian Federation do not hesitate to use Western publishing houses to zombify their own population. Logically, in the event that the Western media “constantly spread fakes,” as Kremlin propagandists claim, then they should be recognized as an “unreliable source of information” and such “dubious” publications should be abandoned.. But when publishing houses publish information beneficial to the aggressor, they are quoted as “authoritative”.

For example, The New York Times recently published an article about the execution by Ukrainian defenders of Russian soldiers who allegedly surrendered. The propagandists picked up the title of this material with pleasure, accusing the Armed Forces of Ukraine of a war crime. At the same time, the investigation of this incident is still ongoing, and at the end of the video, one of the invaders who surrendered opens fire. In addition, the Western publishing house did not draw conclusions about how exactly the Russian military died, but only confirmed the authenticity of the video. But when all the same Times write about another attempt by Russia to interfere in the US elections, such material is immediately recognized as “fake,” Ukrainian analysts write.

In their opinion, publications of publishing houses of data on military losses from the Ukrainian and Russian sides look paradoxical. “In the case when The Times writes about the dead Ukrainian defenders, it’s “true,” when it comes to the aggressor’s army, it’s not true,” analysts say.

“These are chronic liars,” Solovyov said to the American news agency Bloomberg.

At the same time, when the publishing house released a material with the thesis “Russia's international isolation has failed”, the agency was referred to as an authoritative source that can be trusted.

The British Telegraph, describing the problem inside the UK with outstretched arms, is met with propaganda and replicated through all pro-Russian information channels. On the other hand, the veracity of the Telegraph materials was questioned when the media released an investigation into the poisoning of the Skripals by Russian intelligence services, experts emphasize.

“Thus, the distortion of facts, the use of Western media as both authoritative sources of information and liars, fools the Russians. Allegedly, the world does not stop talking about Russia, and the most important Western publishing houses either “recognize the weakness of their own governments”, or “create fakes to destroy the Russian Federation”.

Despite the fact that the Kremlin's propagandists have always used this technique, today it has become almost the only way to wage an information war and zombify their own population. After all, just like the dissemination of news that is beneficial to the aggressor, propaganda distorts existing materials or creates its own materials, declaring that the authors are Western media.. This clearly demonstrates how much Russia depends on the West even in the field of information services, although it denies it in every possible way.