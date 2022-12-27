Analysts commented on espionage in favor of the Russian Federation on the territory of Western countries

Espionage has remained one of the main instruments of influence of the Russian Federation in Western countries for the past few years. With the help of agents under diplomatic cover, the Kremlin obtained information about scientific technologies, intelligence about the NATO military, and bribed officials and diplomats of other countries.



After February 24, EU countries significantly reduced the number of staff in Russian embassies, expelling diplomats suspected of espionage. At the same time, Hungary did not repeat after other states and still remains a stronghold of calm for Kremlin spies.



The annual scandals with Russian intelligence officers caught in the countries of the European Union have ceased to surprise anyone. Intelligence in the Russian Federation has begun to “limp” since the times of the USSR, modern technologies have simplified the process of exposing spies, and every year dozens of names appear involved in the threat to the national security of a NATO country.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the urgency of keeping state secrets of the West has increased many times over.. The countries of the European Union raised a new wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats. However, the Hungarian government, under the leadership of Viktor Orban, did not follow the example of European colleagues and the country became a real springboard for Russian spies in the EU.At the end of November 2022, the Ukrainian special services reported the detention of a person suspected of working for Russian intelligence at a border crossing on the border with Hungary.. The man allegedly tried to smuggle classified information from a USB drive. And the carrier contained personal data of the leadership and personnel of the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate, as well as secret information about the bases, weapons and logistics of the Ukrainian army. According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the detainee intended to deliver all this to the Russian embassy in Budapest.Also, since 2012, it has become known that Russian hackers are infiltrating the Hungarian government network.. This gave reason to the Western partners to share important information with the Hungarians with the utmost caution. At the same time, Budapest officially denied Russian interference, but Western intelligence agencies are well aware of such incidents.“Apparently, Hungary is not just lobbying for Russian interests in the West, but is also practically a full-fledged ally of the Kremlin. Of course, there is an opposition in the country, which, having received the support of the people, will drastically change the pro-Russian course to the pro-Western one.. However, as long as the autocrat Orban remains in power, Hungary will continue to support imperialist Russia, and Russian spies will continue to find shelter in an EU member state,” Ukrainian political scientists write, while remaining anonymous.