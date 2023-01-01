Analysts commented on Russia's refusal to sell oil under restricted contracts

08:12 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union imposed restrictions on prices for Russian oil. Naturally, this state of affairs did not suit the Kremlin. “The answer will be tough,” they said there ..

The answer was Putin's decree - to ban the sale of oil and oil products to countries that support the introduced ceiling on energy prices. Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday, according to which, from February 1, 2023, it is forbidden to supply oil to foreign companies and citizens if the contracts provide for a fixed maximum price.

The restrictions will remain in effect until July 1 next year.. The Kremlin also noted that the decree will be extended if necessary. Not to say that Putin's decision has become unpredictable. Previously, experts suggested this option, but emphasized that it would be tantamount to “shooting yourself in the foot.”

“The fact is that the Russian energy market has not yet been able to adjust to deliveries to Asia. Yes, some part of the export was compensated, but we are not even talking about half. Moreover, China, India and other Asian countries that Putin is counting on will not buy oil and gas even at average market prices. Everyone understands what a hopeless situation Russia is in now and they certainly want to take advantage of it. After all, if the Russian Federation refuses to sell energy resources at a discount, then it will not be able to do this at all,” the analysts write.

They called Putin's decree absurd. Here is how they commented on their opinion: “To whom and what he wanted to prove to them is not entirely clear. Of course, the Z-public will appreciate - "Russia does not bend under anyone." But with such success, it was possible a long time ago to ban the sale of oil and not start a war, because the reason for introducing a price ceiling lies precisely in this - to deprive Russia of the ability to pay for the war from the sale of energy resources. Europe has found alternative suppliers, reducing the import of Russian oil to a minimum.

From February, the embargo on oil products from the Russian Federation will come into effect, which means that it is unlikely that it will be possible to return to the European market.” Economists note that the cap on the price of Russian oil was almost 2.5 times higher than the cost. “That is, the sale of crude oil, even if it would not give super profits, but still, it would bring at least some income. In fact, Putin himself again cut Russia off from the largest market for energy resources, ”the analysts conclude.