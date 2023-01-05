Analysts predict increased repression in Russia

23:31 21 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders liberate the territories occupied by the invaders. Against the backdrop of victory in Kherson, experts suggest that Putin will intensify repression both in Russia and abroad.

On November 2, a post appeared on a telegram channel associated with the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, Oleg Ivanov, director of the Center for the Settlement of Social Conflicts, “about political emigrants leading an anti-Russian policy.” In it, the Putinist states that “although the fifth column has left the country, it continues to actively conduct anti-Russian activities from abroad” . Ivanov linked his statements to the opposition “Congress of People’s Deputies” held in Poland from November 4 to 7, which brought together former and current Russian political figures who do not support the Kremlin’s total aggression in Ukraine.

The “Free Peoples of Russia” forum was also classified as “enemy” events, and almost all well-known Russian oppositionists, including Garry Kasparov, Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Ilya Ponomarev, were classified as “traitors”.

According to Ivanov, anti-Russian poison continues to circulate in Russian “society”, so he called on the Russian special services to “initiate criminal cases of high treason, put traitors on the wanted list and submit extradition requests to Interpol”. As for the most active opposition, the author advises "remembering the precepts of the famous Soviet intelligence officer Pavel Sudoplatov."

Ivanov was referring to the head of the intelligence service of the NKVD, Joseph Stalin, later the MGB, which led the "carrying out of terrorist and sabotage acts." Sudoplatov was the organizer of the head of the OUN, Yevgeny Konovalets, and the murder of Leon Trotsky, who were abroad.

For his part, Ivanov is quite popular in the Russian information space.. He periodically appears on propagandist broadcasts and is quoted by the mainstream propaganda media, and his services are regularly used by think tanks close to the government.. For this reason, such appeals cannot be ignored.

“Actually, killings of enemies of the regime abroad are nothing new in Putin’s Russia, but so far they have mostly concerned defectors from the security services, such as Sergei Skripal or Alexander Litvinenko. During the “ricin scandal” in the spring of 2020, allegations surfaced that the Russian authorities planned to kill several Czech municipal employees and Russian opposition leaders in Prague. At the end of April 2020, the Czech publication Respect reported that for this purpose a man appeared in Prague with a diplomatic passport and a suitcase filled with deadly poison.. Later, Czech media reported that Andrei Konchakov, acting head of the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in the Czech Republic, was suspected, in particular.

Subsequently, the Czech authorities reported that key information about the assassination attempt was called into question due to the false accusation of one diplomat against another.. However, the first Czech journalist to report on the assassination attempt, Ondrej Kundra, still believes in the accuracy of the information he reported.. He assured the author of this article that if the information received is true, the Czech police will continue to investigate the incident.

Regardless of whether the information about the assassination attempt was genuine or not, Russian propagandists have always denied Russia's involvement in such actions.. However, at that time, these propagandists did not dare to openly call for murders on foreign territory, even defectors, not to mention dissidents. Now they are openly insisting on a return to the “precepts of Sudoplatov,” political analysts say.

In October 2022, Russian publicist Alexander Arkhangelsky drew attention to the growing criticism of the Putinists by propagandists and public figures. Indeed, not only the military correspondents of the aggressor, but also leading propagandists began to engage in such criticism.

Kadyrov and Prigozhin publicly opposed the General Staff and the Russian Ministry of Defense, eventually achieving the resignation of Colonel General Alexander Lapin. It even got to the point that the Military Review website, which is close to the Russian Ministry of Defense, published devastating criticism of the entire system of the Russian Armed Forces.

“Arkhangelsky says that this can be explained by the difficult situation in which Russian propagandists found themselves.. If earlier all problems were reduced to the machinations of “enemies of the people”, then after the escape of “foreign agents” and oppositionists from Russia, it became necessary to find another explanation for the ongoing failures. In addition, according to the Russian publicist, the lies of the Kremlin propaganda irritated even the most staunch loyalists, and now, when additional demands are made on society, such as mobilization, more frankness is expected from propagandists of journalists, ”political scientists write, commenting on Arkhangelsky’s material.

However, as Arkhangelsky points out, Putin cannot allow freedom of opinion even within the rigid ideological framework of the mainstream propaganda narratives.

“The Kremlin cannot allow pluralism even among its own. For him, freedom of opinion is tantamount to chaos and leads to the collapse of the state,” the publicist writes. He emphasizes that between the bitter truth and repression, the Kremlin will always choose repression, this time against “its own”.

In fact, a similar trend of looking for “enemies of the people” and demands for the resumption of purges is already emerging. For example, recent participants in Solovyov's propaganda show openly called for the introduction of the concept of "enemy accomplice", which refers not to opponents of the war, but to those who "did little to win", especially military officials. They stated that even those who did not take the initiative in time or did not sign the documents "are already working for the enemy."

These sentiments are echoed by pro-Putin economist Mikhail Khazin, who said there are a number of supporters of Ukraine among Russian officials.. Prigozhin went even further and called for "urgent Stalinist repression" against business tycoons who show little enthusiasm for supporting the war effort.

According to unofficial data, such statements caused alarm among the Russian elites.. Accordingly, Russian officials and experts close to them are trying to shift the vector towards the "external enemy" - in this case, the oppositionists who fled and "continue to damage" Russia.

“However, even if the persecution of political emigrants intensifies, it is obvious that even Kremlin supporters will not escape reprisals.. It is clear that the majority of Russian society, faced with the lawlessness and corruption of the government, at first will support the repressions against those in power and their associates. But history shows that over time, repressions like mobilizations will cover an increasing number of people. And the victims can really start to rebel in greater numbers,” political strategists believe.