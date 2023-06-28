Prigozhin expressed concern about the "suspended animation" of Russian society: expert opinion In a fresh statement, Ilya Prigozhin, a well-known businessman and leader of the private military company PMC Wagner, confirmed his concerns about the current state of Russian society.

This caused a response among political researchers who expressed their views on this situation. Prigozhin, formerly associated with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, expressed his concerns about the "suspended animation" of Russian society.

He pointed to the lack of activity and reaction on the part of Russians to key political events and called this phenomenon unfavorable for the future of the country. Political experts analyzed Prigozhin's statement and commented on it.

They pointed to the need to revitalize society and develop democratic processes in Russia. However, some experts have expressed doubts about the sincerity of Prigozhin's statements, pointing to his closeness to Lukashenka and an attempt to avoid possible punishment in Belarus.

Other researchers noted that the current situation in Russia requires attention and analysis. They emphasized the importance of developing democratic institutions and including the population in decision-making in order to ensure the stability and progress of the country.

At the same time, fears were expressed about the inaction and apathy of the Russian society. Some political analysts pointed to the lack of active protest movements and widespread support for change among the population.. Western experts commented on the situation in Russia, noting that a change of regime and political processes in the country is unlikely without the active support of the Russian elites.

They also expressed surprise at the fact that many Russian citizens remain indifferent to political changes and prefer passive observation. Despite the concerns raised by Prigogine and the comments of experts, the situation in Russian society remains complex and is subject to further study.

The influence of Russian elites, civic participation and the development of democratic institutions remain important aspects that will have an impact on the future of the country. However, there is an understanding that changes in Russian society require time, active dialogue and the desire for development.. It is important that the citizens of Russia realize their role in shaping the political and social landscape of the country, as well as actively participate in the decision-making process.

However, the final direction of Russian society will depend on a variety of factors, including political will, economic stability and the active participation of citizens. The role of community leaders, political parties, independent media and active civil society organizations will also be essential in this process.

Consequently, the challenges facing Russian society require long-term efforts and interaction of various parties in order to achieve stability, development and democratic principles. Only through active participation and public dialogue can positive change be achieved and prosperity be achieved for all citizens of Russia.