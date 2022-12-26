“Rabbit Bunny” or how Lukashenka dodges Putin

09:02 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Recently, more information has begun to appear about the possible introduction of troops into Ukraine by Belarus. We are talking not only about the Russian army, but also about the Belarusians themselves, who before that, at least officially, did not participate in the war against Ukraine.

Russia has a number of services that operate abroad. Their goal is not only intelligence, but also subversive activities within states.. Some are engaged in ordinary sabotage, industrial espionage, while others are preparing coup d'état and conducting “counter-terrorist activities” outside of Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also has departments whose purpose is not only to establish contacts with other states, but also to espionage. As you know, Western countries regularly expelled “diplomats” from Russian embassies, as it turned out that they were listed as ordinary intelligence officers. Separate work on three countries - Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus - was carried out by the Second Department of the CIS countries under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. In addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the SVR (Internal Intelligence Service) and the FSB (Federal Security Service, 5th Service) were also involved in the countries. After the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the plan to seize the country failed just a few days later, because the blitzkrieg could not be carried out, and apart from it, the Kremlin did not plan anything. Accordingly, the forceful capture of Moldova, which should have been carried out in the event of the capture of the Nikolaev and Odessa regions by the Russian army, followed by access to Transnistria, also became unattainable.. At the same time, the Lukashenka regime, which seized power in Belarus in the summer of 2020, continued to cooperate with Russia on all fronts. However, the Belarusian dictator is a dictator because he does not want to share power, which Putin constantly demands from him.

As you know, Russian troops entered the territory of Ukraine, including from Belarus. Rocket strikes still continue to be launched from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, and Lukashenka himself said - “we never refused to participate in” the war. But the most important point that haunts Putin is that the Belarusian military has not yet entered Ukraine.

In order to rectify the situation, the regime of the Belarusian dictator, once again, decided to remove. Back in 2020, it was decided to create a pro-Russian party inside Belarus, so that after the change of the Constitution and the reduction of Lukashenka's powers, the actual control of the country would pass into the hands of the parliament, where the leadership would be taken by an analogue of United Russia. But after some time, when the protests in Belarus began to fade, and the Belarusian dictator managed to keep the seized power, in May he hijacked the plane with the oppositionist Roman Protasevich. After that, he had no choice but to follow the course proposed by the Kremlin to the end.

Therefore, on February 24, it was a big surprise for everyone why Lukashenka kept the Belarusian army and did not allow the invasion of Ukraine along with Russian troops to begin. However, by March 1, it became obvious that the offensive was stopped, and Kyiv was not going to give up. Since then, Lukashenka has been trying to find a way to stay away from participation in the war as much as possible, so that after the defeat of Russia, to save his own skin.

On March 1, the mustachioed dictator held a meeting with the military, at which he publicly demonstrated a map of hostilities, where he revealed the aggressor's plan to withdraw the invaders in Transnistria and further seize Moldova. In the second service of the FSB - SZKSiBT (Service for the Protection of the Constitutional Order and Combating Terrorism) - they believe that Lukashenka's plan was to deliberately leak the Kremlin's secret plans in order to attract the attention of the international community. Thus, data on further plans for the war were no longer shared with the Republic of Belarus, which, logically, led to the impossibility of using the Belarusian military.

Since then, Lukashenka has repeatedly met with Putin, however, neither threats nor cunning have produced the results the Kremlin needs. The only way that persuaded the Belarusian dictator to the side of the Russian Federation was bribery. Putin usually gave him a large loan with further refinancing. That is, in fact, he simply gave Lukashenka several hundred million dollars. But even here the mustachioed dictator acted only in his own interests.. Until the entire amount was on his balance sheet, he “turned on” the Zaputin and anti-Western position, however, when all the tranches settled in his pocket, Lukashenka stopped “loving” Russia. Therefore, the bribery option works, but as long as the promised money is transferred, but no further.

To keep the dictator in the orbit of the Kremlin, the SZKSiBT, together with the Second Department of the CIS countries, developed a plan on how to involve the Belarusian army in the hostilities, which Lukashenka does not allow to be made a direct side of the war. On November 23, at the CSTO Council, special attention should have been paid to the issue of “countering terrorism and extremism”. According to the plan, two points were to be included in the future resolution of the Council: 1. “In order to optimize the mechanism for observing the rights of the member states of the Treaty and in accordance with Art. 8 of the Charter, all Member States have the right to use their forces to counter terrorist threats on the territory of any of the Member States on behalf of the Organization.”; 2 “Under Art. 10 of the Constitution, Member States agree to intensify their efforts to improve the harmonization of their national legislation.” These points were coordinated precisely with the Second Department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. This Department works as closely as possible with the Second Service of the FSB and the Foreign Intelligence Service, because the Republic of Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova are the priority goals of Russia's external expansion, although unsuccessful.

Such wording of the clauses with reference to the 10th and 8th articles of the CSTO charter would deprive Lukashenka of the opportunity to evade participation in the war and, together with the slightly adjusted legislation of the Republic of Belarus, would justify the further entry of the Belarusian army into Ukraine. That is, an attack from Belarus would be “the entry of CSTO forces in order to counter the threat of terrorism”. By the way, it was not in vain that a couple of weeks before the CSTO Council, Minsk introduced a “counter-terrorist operation regime”, but before the signing of the declaration, the introduction of the Belarusian army would have to be justified directly by the Belarusian side. If the declaration had been signed, then from the legal point of view, the Republic of Belarus would have fulfilled the instructions in accordance with the CSTO charter, which formally, as well as the “special operation” announced by Putin, the actions of Minsk would not be considered a war, which means that the declaration would serve as a pretext for justification before the world community.

It is noteworthy that these points in the submitted declaration were not agreed with any of the CSTO participants. But, none of that stopped the members from signing the document. Lukashenka publicly stated that “the fate of the CSTO depends on the operation in Ukraine,” although Putin and the entire Russian delegation did their best to abstract other participants from the topic of war. The main emphasis was placed precisely on the “fight against terrorism”, since this is one of the main doctrines of the CSTO. In addition, diverting attention by “counter-terrorism activities” from the true motives for promoting these two points in the declaration would later allow the Kremlin to insist on the involvement of all the armies of the countries participating in the pro-Russian military-political union, but no one except Russia intends to get involved in a criminal war.

But besides the “alarmed” Lukashenka, Nikol Pashinyan also spoke out against the declaration, who, logically, is literally offended by Putin and Russia, since the Kremlin once again did not support Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan. And since Yerevan could fully count on the support of the CSTO (after all, Baku began hostilities on the territory of the participating country), then, of course, the trust in this association was, on its part, lost. As a result, the declaration was never signed (which, among other things, is evidenced by the video from the meeting, where Putin pushes the paper away from him and throws down the ballpoint pen).

But the main question is why would the Kremlin even involve the army of the Republic of Belarus in the war and launch an attack on the northern border of Ukraine again? Indeed, militarily, the group that is located there will not be enough to implement a successful offensive.. Kyiv is ready for a possible attack from Belarus - barrage ditches, defensive structures, minefields, as well as superior forces in artillery, which together can stop any enemy forces. If you pay attention to how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still defending their positions near Donetsk, where the defense line has been lined up since 2014, then you can roughly imagine what is happening on the border with the Republic of Belarus.

Closed sources of the FSB, all from the same Second Service, believe that the purpose of the attack from Belarus could be the elimination of mercenaries from the Wagner PMC. The fact is that all law enforcement agencies in Russia hate Prigozhin and his “orchestra”. Everyone understands that now his influence in the Russian Federation is greater than ever, and he enjoys Putin's great confidence. Therefore, the military leadership of the Kremlin, in its characteristic manner, is ready to sacrifice thousands of mobilized Belarusian army only in order to destroy the Wagnerites at the hands of the Ukrainians and deprive Prigozhin of his mercenaries.

At the same time, the declaration with two new items at the CSTO Council was not signed by the members of the organization. This means that Lukashenka again managed to get out this time. On the other hand, taking into account the goal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to destroy the Wagner PMC with the help of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it seems that a strike from the Republic of Belarus can still occur, although it will not be successful from the word at all.