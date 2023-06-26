You can't win a war without a plan

The successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is only the beginning of the tectonic transformations of the Russian Federation, the "collapse of Russia."

Over the past 10 years, I have been a co-author of a number of system-forming documents.

Information Security Doctrine of Ukraine, which was largely rewritten into the new Information Security Strategy of Ukraine. In the last 12 months, a series of publications appeared on the Media Detector dedicated to changes in the communications doctrine, which need to be discussed and implemented now. Anti-Disinformation White Paper, led by the Information Security Institute. It includes a systematic 360-degrees approach to understanding the phenomenon of disinformation and government activities in its context. Recently, within the framework of the project of the Post-Information Society Institute, a white paper was presented on the development of the OSINT practice system in the state and public sector of Ukraine.

All these documents are aimed at saving the cost of Ukrainian resources, in the context of the need to achieve maximum results.. They are dedicated to the desire not to be distracted by bullshit in order to consciously go towards the chosen goal.

In recent months, I have constantly, in various institutions and communities, faced with a lack of understanding of the ultimate goal. Especially in the war. Only since the New Year, the top officials of Ukraine began to talk intensively about the "collapse of Russia", while the expert community and its speakers Valery Pekar or Yaroslav Hrytsak have already gone much further in formulating the task and its correct description.

And most importantly - in understanding how to communicate this task to partners on whom we currently depend. And to whom we must explain that they also depend on us.

The priority at the moment is the formation of an exit strategy from the war, in which the successful counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reaching the borders of 1991 are only intermediate stages that can occur at an indefinite place in this strategy (perhaps at the beginning, and possibly at the end, that is, after dozens of years).

The exit strategy midterm exam will take place on July 11-12, 2023, in Vilnius, at the NATO summit.

I am now testing different parts and different exit strategy ideas and so far the results are very disappointing. But - the most depressing thing is that there is no such discussion at all in the public space, nor in the environment of the security and defense sector.

The month of May is approaching, which General Budanov spoke of as the turning point of the hot phase of the confrontation.

The problem is that a successful counteroffensive is not the end!

This is the beginning, after which tectonic transformations begin, which in Budanov's interview with ABC News were translated as "seismic"

But, for the "road map" of tectonic transformations, the consent of the Western elites is needed. And he is not. And if there is no agreement on transformations, then there is no point in launching a counteroffensive, because a counteroffensive is only the beginning.

The order should be:

Model of the international security architecture, which provides for the disappearance of the Putin-terrorist vertical of power in the Russian Federation, as a source of destabilization and threats. The Western conviction that there is only one way to restore the security architecture, and that is the victory of Ukraine on the battlefield and tectonic transformations in the Russian Federation. "Selling" the "road map" of these transformations to the West. Obtaining an approval for the "road map" and taking into account in it positions on China, nuclear weapons, hydrocarbons for Western Europe and the need to overcome the global financial crisis. Getting the maximum possible amount of weapons - and only then the counteroffensive. Accompanying post-war tectonic transformations. Structuring a new reality.

Sometimes it is very difficult that there is no one to talk about it with ...