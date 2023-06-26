In Moscow recruit cannon fodder through government agencies

08:22 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Mobilization in Russia continues, but takes place in a semi-hidden mode. As you know, last year Putin instructed the heads of Russian regions to collect and send to the front, the so-called "volunteer battalions." Many governors, especially from the depressed regions of the Russian Federation, willingly responded to the “request” of the dictator. However, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who obviously does not want his name and media image to be associated with the war and “z-patriots”, faced a difficult choice - to refuse mobilization in Moscow and lose his post, and, most likely, also visit prison; or start a similar collection of Muscovites for war, lose the support of the townspeople, sow chaos in the capital and lose their post after a while. And he found a way out - to recruit volunteers through budgetary city organizations.

At the end of May, campaign posts appeared in the regional public pages of the Russian social network VKontakte, calling for the signing of contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, with the following requirements: age - no older than 60 years, Russian citizenship. They promised to pay 620 thousand. rubles in the first month and from 300 thousand. rubles in the following months.

Announcement of recruitment for contract service in the Kazan job search group on VKontakte

As can be seen from the announcement, a feature of this type of recruitment is official employment in one of the 4 Moscow administrative companies: MOSGAZ, Gormost, OEK, Mosvodokanal. All of them are subordinate to the mayor's office of the Russian capital.. Thus, Sobyanin for himself solved the problem of forced-voluntary submission to Putin's "request" for the creation of a recruiting center, while, officially, allegedly, without personally taking part in this.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

It is noteworthy that on the websites of Moscow companies, there are no ads with calls to sign a contract with the RF Ministry of Defense. Moreover, since April 2023, there have been no such announcements on the Russian social network either. Although recruitment in a state-owned company has obviously been going on for quite some time. This is confirmed by messages in groups where the occupiers communicate with each other.

Messages from the occupiers, where they are interested in the Moscow recruitment initiative

Having contacted the author of the ad from the Kazan group, the girl explained that when applying for a job in one of the state-owned companies (it doesn’t matter which one), in addition to payments from the Ministry of Defense, the Moscow mayor’s office will pay 350 thousand. rubles upon signing the contract and will pay 75 thousand. rubles every month, as an employee of one of the government agencies. In addition, by officially gaining a foothold in the company's staff, the recruits are promised to keep the entire social package of a full-time employee.

The number of the employee we managed to contact is recorded in the databases of the Getcontact application as Lydia Zakharova. This person is the head of the personnel department of the Moscow High-Voltage Networks division from Rosseti. The other three phone numbers shared by the occupiers in chats also refer to Rosseti employees.

Having called another number in the ad, the girl admitted that she works in a Moscow company and spoke a little about the conditions for hiring a “job”: “We have an energy company, Rosseti, the Moscow region. We hire us and send them through Yablochkov [there is a single point of selection for military service under the contract] there, [for war] ... The contract is from one to two years ... We pay 350 thousand at a time and 76 thousand monthly. Plus, since you are our employee, you retain the entire social package that we have ... What do you need for this? Collect a list of documents, we will quickly issue you for work, an hour or two ... We accompany you to Yablochkov, there, if there are any questions, we help. We can also pay for your arrival here. We provide a backpack, a sleeping bag, thermal underwear, a mini-first aid kit, soap accessories.”

Single point of selection for contract service in Yablochkovo

Another recruiter for a Moscow state-owned company sent a leaflet in which, in addition to all of the above, a number of benefits are provided for family members: payments for each child (19 thousand. rubles), placement in a kindergarten without a queue, social workers helping elderly relatives, teaching the next of kin in the best “educational institutions” in Moscow.

In each of the 4 Moscow companies, the requirements, payment and benefits are almost identical. Somewhere you need to take more documents with you, some of the companies pay less in the first month, somewhere they give more personal things, somewhere less. At the same time, by signing a contract with the army of the aggressor, future occupiers only formally remain on the staff of enterprises. After registration, they are completely transferred to the disposal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and then whether they receive what they promised or not will also depend on their immediate commanders, the accounting department of the Ministry of Defense, etc.

After the mobilization announced by Putin in 2022, in Moscow, as in other Russian cities, there were raids on potential recruits. Then they did not bypass the mayor's office of the capital. According to observers, by organizing a recruitment scheme through capital companies, Sobyanin and the Moscow government thus protected themselves and their subordinates from attacks by military enlistment offices.. Mosgaz employees, for example, were asked to invite acquaintances to avoid mobilization. At the same time, even the invaders themselves note that it is not worth signing contracts through the capital's government agencies, since, according to them, "people are sent to the most repulsed units, to the infantry, from where there is practically no chance of returning alive."

The longer the war goes on, the more sophisticated the methods of recruiting future occupiers in Russia become. Everyone who wanted to go to war after the announced mobilization was either returned home in black bags, or they are in hospitals, or continue to arrive in the combat zone without holidays, until they fall into the category "200/300". That is, the easy way to recruit Russians is over and all that remains is to invent such cunning ways. When they cease to operate, raids will resume in a more severe form.