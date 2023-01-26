The Kremlin began to master new computer technologies

10:06 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia cannot be imagined without corruption. It's amazing how this way of earning has not yet been legalized. Maybe for Russian politicians this is a kind of excitement? Be that as it may, after the imposition of sanctions, it became impossible for those in power in Russia to launder “dirty” money in the usual way. Therefore, “new computer technologies”, namely, cryptocurrency, came to the rescue.

First, it should be clarified how money can be transferred with the help of international crypto-exchanges. At the moment, not all countries of the world have legalized cryptocurrency. In order to make money on a crypto wallet in Russia, you need to find a crypto trader. A person brings him cash, he, in turn, transfers this money into cryptocurrency. Then, another person buys the client's cryptocurrency rubles and sells the cryptocurrency in USDT or BUSD (cryptocurrency pegged to the dollar 1 to 1). After the transaction is completed, the crypto trader withdraws the cryptocurrency to the client's physical foreign account. If a person does not have an account abroad, cryptocurrency can be exchanged at a crypto exchanger, which is not difficult to find in any large European city. It is noteworthy that such a scheme is not prohibited by sanctions, since in fact, transfers from Russian banks abroad are not prohibited. At the same time, the procedure for transferring directly from Russian banks abroad has become very lengthy, complicated and unreliable, as European and other banks are reinsured and check any transfers for several days or even months, and sometimes the money may disappear altogether.. Therefore, interaction with cryptocurrency has become the main way for corrupt officials to withdraw “dirty cash” abroad.

The largest underground crypto cash exchange in Russia is Bankoff. Her office is located in Moscow City in the Federation East Tower, Block No. 6503, 65th floor. The scheme is the same as described above: a person with cash of unknown origin contacts a trader from Bankoff on a crypto exchange, a deal is opened on the exchange, a person must bring cash to the office in half an hour, after which the trader transfers the agreed amount in cryptocurrency to the client’s wallet and takes the cash. No one asks about the origin of money. It is worth noting that, in the vast majority of cases, the P2P (peer to peer or person to person) trading scheme on crypto exchanges does not involve the use of cash. Payment is made using a bank card, or an already existing cryptocurrency on the wallet of an individual. However, "Bankoff" specializes exclusively in cash payments in large amounts, for which it takes a commission 3-4% higher than traders for working with rubles by bank transfer. It is clear that those who want to withdraw the stolen money are ready to overpay a little.

When contacting the operator from " Bankoff " on the " Binance " exchange, the operator names the exact address where you need to come to buy cryptocurrency

The same premises were recently put up for sale - Federation East Tower, 65th floor, office 6503.

Announcement of the sale of an office in the Moscow City complex, where P 2 P crypto exchange Bankoff is now located

According to Rosreestr, with an area of 2674 sq.m.. there is only one room in this building. It belongs to the Bratsk Electric Networks (BES), which sells electricity in the Irkutsk region. By the way, BES has its own illegal crypto-farm on a privatized plot of land in Bratsk. The co-owner of BES is Ksenia Lugovaya, wife of State Duma deputy Andrei Lugovoi, also known under the pop pseudonym KAYA.She is more busy with her creative activity - releasing songs and videos - however, to formally disguise the illegal business, her husband issued her a share in BES, an apartment, a car, etc.

Local media in Bratsk and Irkutsk wrote about Lugovoi's crypto farm. Local residents complained about the noise emanating from it, reminiscent of a flying helicopter.. Irkutsk is considered the “crypto capital” of Russia because of the cheap electricity needed to operate the computing equipment that mines virtual coins.

Lugovoy is the same former employee of the FSO and SBP (Presidential Security Service) who in 2006 poisoned his friend, former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko, with polonium in London. For this, Putin awarded Lugovoy with an order, gave him a seat in the State Duma and, obviously, does not interfere with his illegal activities related to the crypto farm and crypto exchange. In addition, some sources claim that the controversial deputy is connected to the FSB from Bratsk, and his money laundering services are valued among high-ranking officials from all over Russia.

Assassin MP Andrey Lugovoy

In addition to Lugovoi's firm, there are many other crypto exchangers in Moscow City. All of them specialize in "black money" and work according to the same scheme as "Bankoff". That is, officially, companies are engaged in the transfer of cash into cryptocurrency, but the very fact that the client is not required to have a history of the origin of finances (and in many cases we are talking about tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars) clearly indicates the awareness of exchange offices in "laundering" someone's stolen money.

At the same time, crypto exchangers know about “dirty money” firsthand. Illegal firms themselves must take cryptocurrency from somewhere. Of course, Lugovoy’s “Bankoff”, for example, has its own crypto-farm where cryptocurrency is mined (the process of generating stable blocks of specific coins is a separate story that is not related to the investigation). It is likely that other companies also have their own crypto farms, but it is definitely true that Russian P2P exchangers buy part of the cryptocurrency from hackers, who, in turn, steal the accounts of ordinary users, extort money from large companies, withdraw money from other people's bank cards, etc.

Thus, the Chainalysis platform, which provides services to the US government in tracking the cryptocurrency received by hackers, devoted a separate large article to Moscow City.. The leader in the purchase of "doubtful" cryptocurrency was the company "Bitzlato". The total amount of illegally obtained coins is estimated at $966 million. The office of the exchanger is also located in the tower "Federation Vostok". However, in order to conduct a deal with them, you must have at least 100 thousand. dollars in cash, or (at today's exchange rate) approximately 7 million rubles. Bitzlato grew out of a telegram bot that allowed Russians to buy drugs with cryptocurrencies at the infamous Hydra dark web store.

Another well-known company in crypto-circles dealing with cash exchange in Moscow City is Garantex. Initially, the company's activities were conceived as legal. It even obtained a virtual currency provider license in the EU. However, after a series of events, it came under the control of near-government structures of the Russian Federation. After that, "Garantex" began to receive cryptocurrency from "dirty" and "doubtful" accounts, was noticed for "laundering" Russian corrupt money and fell under US sanctions.. According to a Chainalysis employee, all transfers from Garantex (more than 100,000 accounts) are tracked by platform employees and any use of these addresses may lead to sanctions. Nevertheless, Garantex continues to work, and in 2022 its crypto turnover has increased several times.. The scheme is approximately the same as in other exchangers: bringing cash to the office in the Vostok Federation tower, crediting coins to the client’s crypto wallet, transferring them to a payment system (for example, Wise), sending them to any bank in the world, including the USA .

Thus, Russian state thieves continue to withdraw the stolen money abroad without any problems. How they are “laundered” outside of Russia is another question. However, with the help of illegal crypto exchangers, which are obviously “covered” by the security forces and the state apparatus, it is no longer a problem to transfer them.