Attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine are information pressure from the Kremlin

The aggressor country Russia is trying to cause fear and discomfort in the Ukrainian society with the help of massive missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Such actions can only be regarded as terrorist activities.

When we talk about Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, everything that this country does against Ukraine is terrorist activity. Attacks on the energy infrastructure - this is done in order to create grounds for information pressure. By themselves, blackouts do nothing, but in the political and informational plane they create tension within society.

The critical state of power facilities and, as a result, the cessation of electricity and water supply creates a psychological burden in society. In Russia, they hope that the Ukrainians will release this burden on the authorities.

This creates discomfort and psychological stress. This burden has to go somewhere.. And, obviously, the release of this load will occur on the Ukrainian state authorities, on local authorities, on people who are responsible for the functioning of critical infrastructure. This gives us a vision of what a terrorist state is striving for.

The main instrument of terrorism is fear. This is the immersion of people in the emotion of fear so that they do something because of it.. This is precisely the immersion of Ukrainians into the emotion of fear and discomfort, the result of which should be the creation of pressure on public authorities. Then, according to the Kremlin’s plan, Zelensky and the government should make concessions due to pressure from their own citizens.