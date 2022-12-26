The terrorist attack in the Madrid embassy of Ukraine: the history of the Russian presence

10:27 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On Wednesday, November 30, according to Spanish media, an explosion was heard at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, as a result of which one person was injured. The explosion was reported at 13.15.

A package addressed to Ambassador Sergei Pogoreltsev arrived at the embassy's address. This was confirmed by the diplomat himself.. He said that his secretary noted that the package had no return address and called the commandant of the embassy. The man decided to check the contents of the package in the garden. “There was a box in the package, so the commandant got suspicious and he himself - so that no one was around - went out with this mail into the yard before opening it. And as soon as I opened it, I heard that something clicked there, immediately threw it away, and even then I heard an explosion, ”said Sergey Pogoreltsev.

" Despite the fact that the commandant of the embassy no longer held the box in his hands, the explosion injured his hands, and he says that he received something like a shell shock," the ambassador added.

Pogoreltsev notes that, despite the fact that we are not talking about a powerful explosive, but about a small device, the consequences would have been different if it were not for the caution of his subordinates: professional action, the consequences would be much more serious.”

Spain is the native land of Russian intelligence and banditry

On September 11, 1998, Yevgeny Primakov was appointed Prime Minister of Russia.. It was a very difficult decision for the Yeltsin "family", who actually led the country instead of the sick president.. However, to maintain any balance, an independent figure was needed.. Especially after the August 17, 1998, Prime Minister Sergei Kiriyenko (today the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation) announced the default of the Russian Federation.

By the way, subsequently, various studies of the causes of the default, among other things, indicated that a successful businessman and close family member, Boris Berezovsky, also had a hand in the financial collapse, actively speculating in the market for short-term government bonds of the Russian Federation.

At the moment when Primakov became prime minister, Boris Berezovsky had been holding the post of executive secretary of the CIS for half a year, which, in fact, was a rather decorative, diplomatic post.. However, according to the prime minister himself, Berezovsky really wanted to be a gray cardinal, which, of course, was absolutely unacceptable for the intelligence officer Primakov.

The first thing Primakov did when he got the job was to informally invite all the heads of the special services and ask them for support and cooperation in bringing order to the embezzlement in the economy (one of them was the head of the FSB, Vladimir Putin).

The turning point of the war with Berezovsky was the press conference of FSB lieutenant colonel Alexander Litvinenko and his colleagues at the Interfax news agency on November 17, 1998.. FSB officers said they were ordered by the FSB to kill Boris Berezovsky, whom Litvinenko said he had known since 1994.

In early February 1999, the Aeroflot and Sibneft companies, which were considered Yeltsin's family businesses, were searched.. Primakov promises "tightening the fight against crime and corruption", after which Berezovsky launches a counterattack in public space. Yeltsin immediately begins the procedure for removing Berezovsky from the post of CIS secretary, and Primakov is already frankly dishonoring on camera.

After the press conference of Litvinenko and his colleagues, another video appears showing the so-called journalist Sergei Dorenko (who repeatedly admitted his work for Berezovsky) allegedly interviewing officers of the FSB Directorate for the Development and Cessation of Criminal Organizations (URZO) on April 20, 1999.

URZO FSB was formed in 1996 and was originally called the FSB Advanced Programs Department. There is a little more information about this unit in the public domain than enough.. However, no one knows how this reserve of Ephesian killers really operated.

FSB General Yevgeny Grigorievich Khokholkov, who previously served in the KGB of Uzbekistan, was appointed head of this department.. Alexander Konstantinovich Makarichev became his deputy, supervising the same 7th department, which almost in full force went to that public press conference of Litvinenko.

Approximately at the same time or a little earlier, the legend of the “White Arrow” appeared in the information space of Russia - a kind of mythical special services unit that had a license to shoot bandits.

However, in fact, the goal of the URSO was not only representatives of the criminal community, or even not them at all.. For a long time, the press discussed whether such units as the URSO or its counterparts in the GRU of the Russian Defense Ministry could be the perpetrators of the murder of Anna Politkovskaya and other journalists in Russia?

Dorenko was given a public interview by the head of the 7th department (department for combating banditry) of the FSB URZO Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Ivanovich Gusak, the deputy head of the 7th department of the FSB URZO Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Valterovich Litvinenko and the senior opera officer of the 7th department of the FSB URZO Major Pon. All of them are included in the Peacemaker database.

Litvinenko feels comfortable in the frame and talks about the information received that “Abramych will be slammed” (they will kill Berezovsky. His colleagues talk about the instructions of the FSB leadership to kidnap Umar Dzhabrailov’s younger brother, Hussein, in order to exchange him for his colleagues in Chechen captivity.

Umar Dzhabrailov once ran for president of Russia, and Hussein for president of Chechnya. Until 2017, Umar was a member of the United Russia party until he was kicked out for shooting a pistol at the Four Seasons Hotel.

It should be especially noted that in their video interviews, the officers of the FSB URPO spoke about the heads of the special services of a fairly high level, but Vladimir Putin is not mentioned in these videos.. This is of interest, since Putin took over the FSB two months before the appointment of Yevgeny Primakov as prime minister on July 25, 1998.

A little later, in 2007, the Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon initiated an investigation into the Troika gang, which already in 2015 reached an indictment of 460 pages. Gennady Petrov and Alexander Malyshev became the main objects of study of the Spanish special services and law enforcement officers, who, according to Russian journalists, met in the famous "Crosses" - the pre-trial detention center of the city of St. Petersburg.

According to the Spanish investigators, Petrov and Malyshev respectively represented the interests of the Tambovskaya and Malishevoskaya organized crime groups. After some time, these two groups practically merged into one and shone in the media under the name "Tambov-Malyshevskaya". But such "brotherly love" did not arise immediately.

Vladimir Kumarin, Putin's colleague of the St. Petersburg era, has always been considered the leader of the Tambovskaya gang (later he took his mother's surname and became Barsukov). Once, Alexei Navalny, responding to a circus challenge to a duel from the head of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, recalled to him photographs of the funeral of St. Petersburg criminal authority Roman Tsepov, in which Vladimir Kumarin also appeared.

Viktor Zolotov, the current head of the National Guard and an associate of Ramzan Kadyrov, then acted as a security guard for Anatoly Sobchak and his daughter Ksenia Sobchak.

The case of the “Russian mafia”, which the Spanish media have been trumpeting since 2008, was based on separate facts that in the period from 1996 to 2008, businessmen from St. Petersburg transferred their assets to Spain in order to launder criminal money (just in those times when Vladimir Putin had just entered the gangster circles of St. Petersburg, fulfilling the orders of his bosses from the FSB and Anatoly Sobchak).

The list of suspects, then also reflected in the document on the termination of criminal prosecution, contains practically no familiar or resonant names.

However, with a high degree of probability, it can be assumed that some of the names of the defendants or their accomplices could be known to the Russian intelligence officer who worked in Madrid, Sergei Skripal.

On September 28, 2018, British journalist Mark Urban spoke about his new book The Skripal Files, published by Macmillan. After the collapse of the Union, GRU officer Sergei Skripal became so disillusioned with his service that he wanted to quit. However, he was not allowed to do this and was sent to the post of secretary of the embassy for science and technology in Madrid, where he ended up in September 1993.

It was there, according to Mark Urban, who interviewed Skripach for a long time, that a Russian military intelligence officer came to the attention of British MI6 and was recruited by the British. In an article about Sergei Skripach, The New York Times journalists Michael Schwirtz and Helen Barry argue that Russian intelligence services (including Skripach himself) had complete information about the gangster deals of the "Tambov-Malyshev group", in which Putin himself was involved.

And after the dismissal, Violinist contacted the Spanish intelligence CNI. The Spanish intelligence service CNI, which actively participated in the investigation and criminal trial of the Tambov. Her officers even testified. The violinist was poisoned at the same time as the trial continued in Madrid, which began on February 18 and ended in April 2018.

Both Skripach and Litvinenko (who was also poisoned with polonium when the ticket to Madrid was in his pocket), and Vladislav Reznik (a State Duma deputy and a former successful entrepreneur from St. Petersburg, in whose company Dmitry Medvedev worked) were associated with large-scale gangster deals laundering in Spain of proceeds from crime. All these processes were directly connected with Vladimir Putin personally.

Six months after the assassination attempt on Sergei Skripach, the Spanish court fully acquitted 17 defendants, against whom the Spanish prosecutor's office and intelligence services had been working for more than 10 years. Spain simply refused to accuse those who for ten years were referred to as the “Russian mafia”.

According to Alexander Gofshtein, a Russian lawyer who defended one of the accused, Russian State Duma deputy Vladislav Reznik, no one announced an acquittal in the Spanish court as such. Obviously, the Spanish law enforcement officers wanted to save at least face. Spanish lawyers who worked for the defendants were simply invited to court and given a document proving that their clients were no longer defendants.

Spain - the land of contract killings

Alexander Litvinenko, shortly before his death, was supposed to fly to Madrid to testify for Spanish law enforcement officers. Before that, he visited representatives of Israeli law enforcement agencies to provide his information about the criminal activities of the FSB.. The authenticity of this document is disputed.

Aleksey Kimovich Antropov - practically the only employee of the URSO (head of the department of the 3rd department), a native of the intelligence agencies. In 1994, he graduated from KI (the so-called Red Banner Andropov Institute - a forge of Soviet and Russian “civilian” intelligence officers), and in 2007 - the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation. In 2009–2014, he was Deputy General Director – Security Director of OJSC Atomenergomash.

In February 2014, Antropov became Deputy General Director for Strategic Issues at Akkuyu NPP Energy Generation JSC and at the same time joined the boards of directors of a number of nuclear energy enterprises.

The Akkuyu NPP is a project of Sergei Kiriyenko as head of Rosatom in Turkey, a nuclear power plant that is being built with Russian money. After the incident with a Russian plane on the Turkish border, when the Turks mercilessly shot down the violator of the state border, the construction of the nuclear power plant stopped, and Akku Nuclear employees received a word of reduction without explanation orally.

Regretful employees of the enterprise are very actively talking on forums and social networks about how Antropov uses his current position to enrich himself, and they also remember the “order” for the murder of the mayor of Neftoyugansk, which was “hung up” on the owners of the Yukos oil company Khodorkovsky and Nevzlin.

Not only Antropov made it to the people after serving in the "Department of FSB killers". Lieutenant General Evgeny Khokholkov, former head of department on July 1, 2016, entered the top ten of the Patriots of Russia party in the elections of deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation of the seventh convocation, which received 0.59% of the vote. In 2018. The party supported Putin in the presidential elections.

Oleksiy Antropov has repeatedly appeared in the Ukrainian media. In the context of his connections with the "Salisbury killers" Petrov and Boshirov, there were rumors that it was he who once recruited an ex-citizen of the Russian Federation who lived in Odessa with the same passport details that were used as a cover for one of the "Salisbury" Grushnikov "- Mishkina (Petrova).

Conclusion

Russian intelligence and mafia (which, in fact, one and the same) presence in Spain is still practically unlimited. This suggests that the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid could become the target of a terrorist attack even without any separate instructions "from above." The weakness and helplessness of European legislation and law enforcement agencies in the face of Russian corruption puts all Europeans under the same threat as Ukrainians.

After all, although the attacks occurred on the territory of the embassy, it is still Spain. So tomorrow the Russians may demand to kill some Ukrainian on the streets of Barcelona, Valencia or the same Madrid.