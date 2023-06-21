Let me tell you a little about Africa!

The photo below shows one of the most prominent employees of the First Main Directorate of the KGB, Anatoly Viktorovich Baronin, who was one of those who created the educational infrastructure for the Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

At one time, he was a resident of Soviet intelligence in the city of Lagos, which was the capital of Nigeria at that time (later, the capital was moved to Abuja).

It was he who created the basic Ukrainian knowledge about "sub-sugar Africa" - meaning almost everything that is south of the great Sahara. The peoples inhabiting this territory, of course, are very different.. But, certain deep patterns of behavior are quite similar.

Understanding these patterns is very, very difficult. For decades, this was a training ground for confrontation between American and Soviet intelligence agencies, not counting the colonial influence of Western European countries.

It is necessary to accept the fact that this entire territory is a completely different planet. They don't live in the paradigms we use. For them, there are no those guidelines that exist for us. And, despite all the terrible things that I encountered during my stay in Nigeria, this is an absolutely magical and magical part of our planet. If we stop perceiving it for a second in the dichotomy of “they support Ukraine or Putin”, we can move towards what kind of planet this is.

Now Putin is winning Africa because he works with the old tools of the KGB, which have been tested for decades, which created and transformed governments and countries there.. But we are not the KGB. We can create worlds, not fight for what is choked on KGB leftovers.

Yes, of course, the construction of the political agenda in African countries is now very pragmatic ... And the python offers them pragmatic and revanchist narratives of resentment against the West. But, it's all about the money!

And, in fact, Africa is about dignity. They just understand dignity through money. I talked for a long time with a Nigerian who liked to drive a new car from his fleet every day, either in a Beha “seven”, or in an S-class Mercedes ... Because he could. Because it was an indicator of dignity.

Ukraine has the opportunity to formulate a narrative that can change this. All we need is to believe that in order to stop this damned war, we need to go beyond our world.

We need to think about how to resolve the conflict between the US and China?

We need to think about how to turn Africa from a subsidized region into the cradle of planetary civilization, which it should be...

We need to realize the fact that it is on our shoulders that the future of the planet lies.. And when this happens, the issue of the Russian Federation will become intermediate in the whole list of those civilizational challenges, the answers to which only we, the Ukrainians, have.

Why?

And, what, someone else has such an ambition?

Show?

Who are these brave hunters?

Trumpists who jerk off on Carlson?

The Bidenists, led by Sullivan, who "no matter what happens?"

The only country that has the ability to make decisions of this magnitude is China, but it is also internally-occupied by idiots who think about how to charge 1000 yuan and escape...

This planet has no other savior except Ukraine.

Will we succeed? - No one would bet on this at a bookmaker.

Do we have another way out?

Probably there is ... But, personally, he does not suit me!

Africa - forever!