Sanctions tear the Russian budget

09:21 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The anti-terrorist sanctions imposed by Western countries are causing serious damage to the aggressor's economy. Despite the statements of propagandists and Putin himself, at the end of 2022, the Russian budget experienced a deficit of more than $100 billion, and this is taking into account the fact that the ban on the purchase of Russian energy resources actually began to operate in the third quarter of last year.

The final deficit of the federal budget of the Russian Federation for 2022 turned out to be 3.35 trillion rubles, or almost 48.8 billion dollars at the average exchange rate for the year. Although the ruble became a partially convertible currency after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, and therefore exchange rates need to be treated with caution. The Kremlin's total revenues for 2022 were 27.77 trillion rubles (about $409.68 billion) and total spending was 31.11 trillion rubles (just under $459 billion). However, the original state budget was 25 trillion rubles ($368.81 billion) in revenue and only 23.78 trillion rubles ($350.81 billion) in spending. Thus, additional and unplanned spending in 2022 amounted to 7.33 trillion rubles, or $107 billion, and an unspecified proportion of this amount, supposedly somewhere between 3 trillion and 4 trillion rubles ($44-59 billion), was allocated to the war. and internal security forces. Meanwhile, an additional 2.77 trillion rubles ($40.86 billion) in revenue came from increased taxes on Gazprom and the Russian National Welfare Fund, which de facto means issuing, that is, issuing new rubles on printing presses.

The planned state budget of Russia for 2023 provides for 26.13 trillion rubles ($385.48 billion) in revenue and 29.06 trillion rubles ($428.71 billion) in spending. It is planned that the share of spending on national defense will exceed 5 trillion rubles (almost $74 billion), and the share of the budget devoted to national security and law enforcement agencies will exceed 4.4 trillion rubles (64.9 billion dollars). These figures have been updated from the original estimates of RUB 3.47 trillion ($51.19 billion) and RUB 2.97 trillion ($43.82 billion), respectively.. However, the current budget plan is not final and will likely be reviewed during 2023. Thus, if the estimated direct costs of Putin's war in 2022 rose from 5 trillion rubles (nearly $74 billion) to 8.3 trillion rubles ($122.4 billion) as of November 2022, now the costs are clearly more than 10 trillion rubles (147.5 billion dollars), and in 2023 they promise to grow even more.

At the same time, all these additional trillions of rubles in 2022 did not lead to a significant increase in arms production. For example, the total production in Russia for the period from January to November 2022 was 99.2% compared to the same period in 2021. Even if the production of vehicles, including all types of aircraft and ships other than cars, increased by 16.5% in November 2022 compared to November 2021, and by 18% by October 2022, the overall vehicle production index for January is November 2022 was 98% of the figure for the same period a year earlier.

However, some indicators did show a significant increase in production and relate to the defense industry: from January to November 2022, the production of computers, electronics and optical instruments amounted to 104%, the production of unspecified machinery and equipment - 102.9% of the value of products for the same period 2021. In particular, in 2022, the increase in the production of radar, navigation and radio equipment amounted to 117.6%; for the manufacture of computers and their parts - 148.1%; and the production of semiconductor devices was 113.2% compared to the same period in 2021. However, Russian electricity production accounted for only 100.8% (in billions of kilowatt-hours) of production in 2021, which also supports the assumption that there was no significant increase in Russian arms production in 2022.

Moreover, at least one of the leading Russian state defense corporations, Roskosmos, confirmed that it did not fully fulfill its contracts in 2022.. This reflects the perception that increasing arms production remains a challenge for the Russian authorities in the face of the sanctions imposed on them.

Despite these facts, the Kremlin is trying to solve the problem at any cost. And the main option considered here is the use in 2023 of warehouses of components and materials that are intended for the production of weapons in 2024-2025. Traditionally, the Russian defense industry creates such storage facilities before the start of long-term contracts for the supply of weapons.. Consequently, the Russian defense industry can produce the maximum number of weapons in 2023 instead of adhering to the previously planned work schedule for 2023-2025. The immediate result will be cost inflation plus the inevitable prospect of further inflation and a decline in production in the coming years, meaning that average annual arms production will either stay the same or decrease. However, the Kremlin prefers to ignore this problem.

Another serious problem is associated with an acute shortage of personnel in the Russian defense industry, which, according to official data alone, is estimated at 400,000.. workers and engineers. One of the ways to solve the problem, the Kremlin sees a reduction in days off, or a complete reduction in days off, the abolition of holidays and an increase in the working day by several hours, as happened at Kurganmashzavod, the only Russian manufacturer of tracked armored combat vehicles. The Kremlin is also largely ignoring the inevitable prospect of declining production quality.

At the same time, Russia has significantly reduced arms exports.. And now most of the enterprises work to meet the needs of the RF Ministry of Defense. For example, by the end of November 2022, Russian arms exports amounted to $8 billion. Therefore, total arms exports in 2022 were definitely much lower than in 2021, which was $14.6 billion.

As a result, even if the Russian leadership increases defense spending and does not care about rising war spending, the real opportunities for Russia to improve weapons production are severely limited.. The Kremlin is facing a shortage of time and long-term economic sustainability. Therefore, this year it can sow the seeds of its own defeat, especially if the military and economic pressure of the West on the aggressor continues to grow. However, before being defeated, the Russian authorities may decide to mobilize all available means to delay this moment as much as possible - a prospect that is becoming increasingly predictable in the face of persistent failures in the ongoing mobilization of its own economy and human resources.