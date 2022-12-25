Russia is unable to supply a large group of troops

08:07 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

No matter what excuses the Kremlin came up with, it is clear that they were not ready for such a war. Hat-chewing cries in the style of “take Kyiv in 3 days” clearly make it clear that the aggressor was counting on a successful blitzkrieg and did not allow it to fail, which means that there was no plan “B”. As it turns out, the Russian army is not as powerful as the propaganda made it out to be, and the Russian military-industrial complex (military-industrial complex) cannot handle the pressure of a full-scale war without foreign components.

In the ninth month of the war, it becomes more and more obvious that the Russian army is gradually overtaken by “shell hunger”. Experts assumed this at the end of May, and already in August the lack of weapons in Russia became obvious. This led to the purchase of weapons in Iran and North Korea. It is worth noting that there are problems on the Trans-Siberian and Baikal-Amur highways due to the unprecedented load, as the head of Kuzbass Sergey Tsivilev spoke about, noting traffic jams on the railways.It is logical that the supply of weapons from North Korea, if they continue, will be in extremely limited volumes, definitely not sufficient for active hostilities on the part of the aggressor.

. tons of coal have been idle due to the collapse on the railway since September." src="/storage/202212/image/ed01cc7cfbe998790a307290b67efd08cdee616ade7c8e6276e4a5f4f6800fdb.png" alt="Message from the head of Kuzbass to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mishustin about the reloading of railways. The reason, obviously, was the redirection of coal supplies from the West to the East. Tsivilev claims that more than 500 wagons with 800 thousand. tons of coal have been idle due to the collapse of the railway since September." width="493" height="474" />

Message from the head of Kuzbass to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mishustin about the overload of Russian Railways. The reason, obviously, was the redirection of coal supplies from the West to the East. Tsivilev claims that more than 500 wagons with 800 thousand.tons of coal have been idle due to the collapse of the railway since September.

At the same time, arms supplies from Iran to Russia have been much more stable than from any other source. In addition to Shahed-136 drones, Russian soldiers can be seen using other pieces of Iranian equipment on the battlefield. Moreover, Putin allowed Iranian ships to pass through the Volga-Don Canal, which means that we should expect an increase in the supply of Iranian-made ammunition to the aggressor.

. Unfortunately, the quality of Iranian equipment is higher than that of Russian. At the same time, the purchase of, at first glance, elementary equipment from Iran also speaks of the serious problems of the Russian Federation in ammunition. Unfortunately, the quality of Iranian equipment is higher than that of Russian.At the same time, the purchase of, at first glance, elementary equipment from Iran also speaks of the serious problems of the Russian Federation in ammunition." width="518" height="289" />. Unfortunately, the quality of Iranian equipment is higher than that of Russian. At the same time, the purchase of, at first glance, elementary equipment from Iran also speaks of the serious problems of the Russian Federation in ammunition." width="432" height="290" />

Invaders with Iranian helmets and body armor. Unfortunately, the quality of Iranian equipment is higher than that of Russian. At the same time, the purchase of, at first glance, elementary equipment from Iran also speaks of the serious problems of the Russian Federation in ammunition.

In addition, Lukashenka is also considering the possibility of debugging the production of components for 152 mm and 122 mm caliber shells on his territory and switching to a closed ammunition production cycle in the future. However, the possibility of organizing such a massive technological process for the collection of 122 mm, 220 mm and 300 mm caliber rockets without imported components raises a number of questions and generally seems like a utopia. And again - Lukashenka would not have done this if Putin had not asked him to. That is, the Kremlin is forcing its allies to increase the capacity of the military-industrial complex, since Russia is not able to cope with the volumes of production it needs.

In this regard, on November 20-23, a Belarusian delegation visited Iran to discuss the prospects for cooperation, primarily in the field of defense production.. The list of issues discussed with the Iranian side included negotiations on the entire production cycle of the defense industry - from the technology of steel smelting for ammunition components to the coloring of cartridge cases and containers used in their packaging.

Realizing the critical situation of its own military-industrial complex, the Kremlin decided to delegate part of the load to the Belarusian Metallurgical Plant and other Belarusian enterprises.Orders have already been received through the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Belarus, and their supervision is entrusted to the Ministry of Defense.

. And again, it is worth paying attention that in Belarus there is no capacity for the production of 220 mm guides for the Uragan MLRS. The maximum diameter that the BMZ will burn to work out is 200 mm, but the task for the Belarusian military-industrial complex remains unchanged. is directly related to the production of parts for Soviet-style equipment, which emphasizes the weakened Russian military-industrial complex, which is unable to reproduce even elementary components in sufficient quantities, such as bearings, cardan shafts, armor plates, etc. And again, it is worth paying attention that in Belarus there is no capacity for the production of 220 mm guides for the Uragan MLRS. The maximum diameter that the BMZ can work out is 200 mm, but the task for the Belarusian military-industrial complex remains unchanged." width="563" height="679" />

As can be seen from the list of duties delegated by the Kremlin to the Belarusian military-industrial complex, the order is directly related to the production of parts for Soviet-style equipment, which emphasizes the weakened Russian military-industrial complex, which is unable to reproduce even elementary components in sufficient quantities, such as bearings, cardan shafts, armored plates and etc. And again, it is worth paying attention to the fact that in Belarus there is no capacity for the production of 220 mm guides for the Uragan MLRS. The maximum diameter that the BMZ can work out is 200 mm, but the task for the Belarusian military-industrial complex remains unchanged.

Such requests to the Republic of Belarus, the purchase of weapons in Iran and North Korea, speak of greatly inflated Russian annual data on the ammunition available to the aggressor. Therefore, it would be naive to look for information about the volume of their production in the public domain.. Nevertheless, some assumptions can be made based on the financial data of military-industrial complex enterprises that produce certain ammunition and special chemicals.. Recently, this data was classified by the Kremlin, but you can still find information up to and including 2016, which allows you to draw certain conclusions.

The table below contains data on revenue for 2014-2016 of the largest defense enterprises in Russia, which also indicates their specializations:

Based on the data in the table, it is worth paying attention to the main enterprises that produce shells, namely:

- Research and Production Association of MLRS shells;

- Plastic plant for artillery shells;

- Research Machine-Building Institute, which is mainly engaged in the production of tank and ship shells, and also, soon, should be engaged in the development and production of 152-mm shells.

All three enterprises are part of the Rostec holdings and are leaders in the production of ammunition in Russia. They actively seek to attract investment and increase production. It is possible that the production of a similar range of ammunition was mastered at other Russian enterprises, in particular, at the Verkhneudinsky Mechanical Plant, also owned by Rostec. However, a significant expansion of production at this plant did not occur until 2022, so as of 2016 it was not able to mass-produce these ammunition, as evidenced by the huge gap in revenue for the top three in the industry.. In addition, it is likely that the Verkhneudinsk plant only produced shells, which were then completed at other major manufacturing plants.

How much ammunition could these enterprises actually produce in 2014-2021? Here you can make certain assumptions based on the average cost of one unit of the product. Since such data is not publicly available, one has to rely on the available information on the cost of ammunition as of January 1, 2005. The table below shows the relative prices for the production of ammunition. The official inflation index for Russia was used to bring these prices into line with the exact figures for the period from 2014 to 2016 for which financial data from Russian arms manufacturers are available.

Compared to the current market prices of ammunition on the Russian market (up to 2-3 thousand dollars for a 152-mm projectile and up to 1 thousand dollars for a 122-mm MLRS projectile), the results obtained greatly underestimate some values (especially for the Grad MLRS). However, within the framework of the Russian state defense order, the principles and requirements for pricing differ depending on the level of profitability. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis, we will focus on the presented data.

While the Kremlin insists that the Russian defense industry will have no problem resupplying the heavily depleted munitions in Ukraine, it takes a little closer look at production rates to see otherwise. First of all, Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure has led to a growing shortage of artillery ammunition and MLRS shells.. And the capacities of the Russian military-industrial complex are not enough to maintain the current pace of the war.

So how many artillery shells could the Plastmass plant and the Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering produce? Roughly speaking, the number of shells can be obtained by dividing the manufacturer's revenue by the cost of one shell. However, it is not clear what proportion of this production is 152-mm shells. Considering the small share of 203 mm caliber ammunition used in Ukraine, this type of projectile was not taken into account, and 122 mm caliber ammunition was also not taken into account.

At the same time, it is clear that both factories produced a wide range of products, both civilian and military.. It can be assumed that the share of 152-mm ammunition in the total revenue is close to 50%. In reality, the true proportion is likely to be much smaller, but without more accurate data, we will use this initial one. Thus, in order to maintain the amount of ammunition produced from 2014 to 2016, the income of both the Plastmass plant and the Mechanical Engineering Research Institute were combined, then averaged and divided by the cost of 152 mm ammunition for the corresponding year. Estimating ammunition production since 2017 has been more difficult due to lack of revenue data. Here you can make an adjustment for the fact that the growth rate of output will be no more than 15% per year. By the way, in 2017, the general director of another enterprise in the same industry, NPO Splav, set the task of achieving a 20% increase in production rates, but this concerned the overall production growth rates for the coming years. Based on this, it should be assumed that the annual production growth rate of 15% is also overestimated.

In the period from 2014 to 2021, the Russian defense industry produced about 3.5 million units of 152-mm shells with a total weight of more than 177 thousand tons. Such an assessment seems quite optimistic, since it involves the production of the cheapest projectile - a high-explosive fragmentation. Therefore, it is likely that a significant part of the total number of products produced fell on shells of other, more expensive varieties.

As for the MLRS shells, here it is even more difficult to estimate the volume of their production.. Their manufacturer, NPO Splav, is engaged in the production of not only ammunition, but also the missile systems themselves, actively produces industrial equipment and special chemicals. The range of ammunition for MLRS is also much wider and includes at least three main types: 122 mm Grad, 220 mm Hurricane and 300 mm Smerch, each of which differs significantly in cost.

In addition, after a more detailed study of open sources, it seems that the most actively used 122-mm shells for the Grad MLRS were not mass-produced at all, at least until 2020.. In 2017, the general director of NPO Splav said: “In 2015, President [Putin] set the task of resuming the production of shells for the Grad MLRS. Today they are in great demand among the Russian Armed Forces. Task successfully solved. The plans for the next two years are to restore their serial production. In 2017, as part of the investment program, NPO Splav launched the Breakthrough project aimed at expanding production capacities. As part of the project, a new workshop was purchased. Its commissioning is scheduled for 2019. Serial production of shells for the latest Tornado-S MLRS will be launched at this site. On the basis of the new workshop, the production of standard shells for the Grad MLRS will also be launched.

For 2019, information about the opening of any new workshop at NPO Splav could not be found. Only in July 2020, Rostec announced the opening of such a workshop with a total area of more than 3,400 square meters, the capacity of which could produce products for the Smerch, Uragan, Tornado and other systems. Investments in the workshop amounted to 150 million rubles. Thus, it was only in July 2020 that Putin’s order was fulfilled to resume mass production of shells for the Grad MLRS, the main expendable weapon in his war against Ukraine.

As for other types of MLRS ammunition ("Smerch", "Hurricane" and "Tornado-S"), there is no data in open sources about any attempts to resume their production.. This can be considered evidence that the production of these types of ammunition was most likely launched by NPO Splav no earlier than July 2020. However, for this analysis, an attempt was made to estimate the possible maximum number of MLRS projectiles produced based on their cost and a 50% share of the proceeds of NPO Splav, as was done earlier.

If the cost of the Smerch and Uragan missiles can be estimated from earlier data, then the cost of producing Tornado-S projectiles is more difficult to determine. It is known that these MLRS shells (for example, the 9M538 high-explosive fragmentation rocket) are an improvement on conventional shells for the Grad MLRS, which means they should cost more. But how much more? The cost can be adjusted by using the cost-to-weight ratio of the Uragan missiles and applying it to the Tornado rounds, which were four times the size of the Uragan rounds.

Thus, based on these rough estimates, for the period from 2014 to 2021, the Russian defense industry produced only about 66 thousand. tons of MLRS shells, and the most commonly used ammunition - Grad MLRS shells - most likely was not produced in large quantities until 2020.

It is possible that in 2021 it was decided to increase the production of ammunition several times in connection with the forecasted full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. At the same time, this seems unlikely, since such an agreement would require a multiple increase in investment in fixed assets and the number of Russians employed in the military-industrial complex, which was not observed by open sources.. In addition, returning to the beginning, the aggressor was counting on a blitzkrieg and clearly did not plan the consumption of millions of tons of ammunition comparable to the costs of the Second World War.

If we remember to take into account the optimal stocks of Russian ammunition of 3 million tons, then the ammunition considered here, according to rough estimates, could be up to 50% of this stock, i.e. 1.5 million tons. Thus, to make up for the current costs of the main artillery shells and MLRS ammunition used by the aggressor this year, the Russian military-industrial complex will need to spend about 3 trillion rubles ($46.39 billion) in the production of up to 1.8 million tons of ammunition. It should be noted that this refers only to part of the munitions used by the occupiers in the war, without other known munitions, including mortars, tank shells, small arms cartridges, aircraft rockets and bombs, and cruise missiles. The cost of producing all of these munitions would exceed the combined cost of producing the artillery shells and MLRS considered here.. In addition, other munitions may include more expensive items in the production mix, which increases the overall cost of production.

If all other types of weapons are taken into account, the total cost of producing the entire range of ammunition used in active hostilities in Ukraine this year exceeds 6 trillion rubles ($92.74 billion). Compared to Russia’s total defense spending in 2021, such a huge figure places an insurmountable burden on the aggressor’s military-industrial complex, which is already struggling due to growing demand for increased production and endemic local corruption.