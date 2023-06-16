Russian propaganda threats

06:40 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Baltic countries are also former republics of the USSR. This means that for Putin these are the same states with “false sovereignty” and he certainly intends to return them to Russia. However, Putin no longer has any leverage left except for the loud words of propagandists.. And since he does not intend to retreat, he plans to use all means to restore the possibility of negotiations with the Baltic countries.

After Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia, its diplomats, politicians and officials became pariahs. In the same way, many Russian diplomats and ambassadors were expelled in the EU countries, and organizations like Rossotrudnichestvo and Russian Houses began to close everywhere. It is worth recalling that in any embassy of the Russian Federation there were always employees from the Russian intelligence of various departments - the FSB, the GRU, the SVR. At times, the embassy had more staff members from the security forces than the diplomats themselves. The situation is the same with Rossotrudnichestvo - in addition to the fact that this organization is a distributor of the ideas of the "Russian world", it also remains a stronghold for the Kremlin's spies.

In order not to completely lose the opportunity to “work” in the EU, in January 2023, with Putin’s personal approval, a plan was developed called “The Baltic at the Turn of the Era: New Challenges and Development Imperatives” or simply “The Baltic Platform”. Its goal was to regain the opportunity to negotiate with the Baltic countries, as well as with the Scandinavian states, Germany and Poland.

The Baltic Platform is designed to involve the civil society of the EU countries. The issues most relevant to Europe should be on the agenda, because the model of the initiative was taken from the 2016 EU Global Strategy. It is understood that the problems of ecology, the Arctic, global warming, scientific research and other global and important issues for the entire civilized world should attract public opinion leaders (POM) - politicians, scientists, celebrities, etc. This is necessary so that the Kremlin can keep in touch with the West. Also, the "Baltic Platform" should serve as an impetus to demilitarize the region. However, it is currently not clear how this can be implemented.

It is interesting that in order to establish a political dialogue, to win over Western countries, the Kremlin is even ready to give up the name of the region and stop using the post-Soviet “Baltic”, replacing it with the generally accepted “Baltic countries”, “Baltic region”.

The creators of the Baltic Platform project recommend manipulating environmental problems by deliberately exaggerating them and modeling hypothetical catastrophes on a global scale. In order to draw attention to the Kremlin initiative and believe that its participants will really do what they are talking about, it is planned to involve the Baltic Sea Center at Stockholm University and the Helsinki Commission for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Baltic Sea (HELCOM). At the same time, Russia's participation in HELCOM was suspended after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With little hope of resuming ties with environmental organizations, the Kremlin plans to create an analogue of the Council of the Baltic Sea States, from which Russia was excluded in March 2022, called CBSS 2.0 on the basis of the Baltic Platform. At the same time, a plan has been developed to further promote the project and, apparently, this will become a replacement for Russian Houses and Rossotrudnichestvo centers.

In addition to the fact that the Baltic Platform, under the supervision of high-ranking officials from the Kremlin, should promote the agenda of “environmental problems” among the European population with the help of LOMs, several events are planned for the fall of 2023. The first of them should touch on the topics of “biological diversity” of the Baltic Sea, probable man-made disasters, “harmful effects of militarization”, “water pollution” and other environmental problems.. However, at the fifth meeting, the Kremlin already wants to start talking about problems with energy and energy resources in Europe, and at the end to return to discussing economic support for Russia and, accordingly, to resume dialogue with the Kremlin. In addition, the aggressor plans to simplify the visa regime for Europeans who will believe in the propaganda narrative about raising utility prices in the winter and want to wait out the winter in Russia. Thus, the invaders plan to return, if not a positive image of their country, then at least a neutral one.

The idea of creating the "Baltic Platform" was first voiced by the President of the IMEMO RAS Alexander Dynkini in 2022 at the meeting of the "Frontiers of the Union State" - the Russian-Belarusian forum. At the same time, Alexander Nosovich, editor-in-chief of the pro-Russian media RuBaltic, commented on the creation of the platform as follows:

Nosovich's comment on the future concept of the "Baltic Platform"

Already in February 2023, the author of the Kremlin initiative, Director of IMEMO RAS Fedor Voitolovsky, called the Baltic Platform a strategic project and said that “even in the Baltic States and Poland there are people who understand the importance of Russia and that it cannot be isolated from the discussion of security in the region". However, when asked about the Baltic Platform, Voitolovsky replied that he had never heard of such an initiative.. At the same time, the project continues to be prepared for its implementation.

Fyodor Voitolovsky

This is evidenced by the beginning of the discussion of “environmental problems” of Russian information channels.. In particular, one of the main talking heads of the Kremlin, the propagandist Solovyov, in his author's program touched on the topic of a possible catastrophe in the Baltic Sea.. His guest spoke about the problem of “chemical munitions” stored since the Second World War on the bottom of the sea, which were affected by the explosion at Nord Stream 1; 2. This happened in March and in the same month in St. Petersburg they held the "Day of the Baltic Sea", in the framework of which the heads of the Russian regions signed the "Agreement on Cooperation for the Preservation and Restoration of the Baltic Water System".

In addition to the authors of the Baltic Platform, its further development, promotion and supervision will be carried out by the organizing committee, which has already registered the following subjects: the governor of the Kaliningrad region Anton Alikhanov, the elder brother of Yuri Kovalchuk Mikhail, the “ombudsman” Tatyana Moskaleva (who is under sanctions for denying the deportation of Ukrainian children ), Rector of St Petersburg University and United Russia party Nikolai Kropachev, who supported Putin in writing after the invasion of Ukraine, MGIMO Rector of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Anatoly Torkunov, Rector of the Baltic Federal University Alexander Federov, President of the Baltic Federal University Andrei Klemeshev, Rector of the Belarusian State University Andrei Korol, President of IMEMO them. EAT. Primakov Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Dynkin, Secretary of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation Lidia Mikheeva, Director of the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Mikhail Golovnin. All these individuals, to one degree or another, are marginalized, as they support Putin, the war in Ukraine, and, despite the positions of some at the Academy of Sciences, should only create the appearance of an aggressor’s interest in “environmental problems”. Their main task is to bring Russia back to the negotiating table so that the aggressor is once again seen as an international actor.

Despite the seriousness of such an initiative, the EU knows about the Baltic Platform and compares it with previous similar projects of the Kremlin. For example, only in 2021, under the leadership of Prigozhin, Admis Consultancy Ltd was created, with the help of which it was also planned to involve LOMs in the “environmental issues” of the Baltic Sea. However, she was not successful.. In general, for the past 10 years the Kremlin has been trying to create analogues of the Baltic Platform, but each time, failing, it renames them and tries to promote them again and again.

It is likely that the “new” initiative of the aggressor will become nothing more than another tool for pumping money out of the budget, which is certainly a positive factor. Opinion leaders from the Baltic states, including Poland and Germany, will definitely turn out to be marginalized from the far left or far right parties / organizations and, apart from recognition in the Kremlin and among propagandists, will not find a response in the broad masses of Europeans. It is hard to even imagine that the "Baltic Platform" will result in anything more than a dream, even if similar projects were not successful even before a full-scale invasion.