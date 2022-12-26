Russian propaganda failed

Russia has failed in information propaganda in Ukraine, destroying its target audience with missiles and bombs. And the Russian-speaking citizens who survived the bombing switched to the Ukrainian language and recognized themselves as Ukrainians.

With the first missile strikes, people who spoke Russian in everyday life switched to Ukrainian. I am one of those people who, before the first arrival, did not believe that Russia could do such a thing.. I thought these people were criminals, but that they are not complete idiots. But it turned out that they were complete idiots, because they "shot themselves in the foot." After all, the consequences were obvious.

Only the last idiots would undertake to destroy the pool of their target audience in a third country - people who cherished the Russian language as a means of soft power, and whose apartments instead of icons hung portraits of Sergei Yesenin.

I believe that in this context, special information operations that are launched against Ukraine can only be of a flexible nature, such as convincing people that the authorities are not adequately responding to challenges. For example, that Ukraine allegedly sells electricity somewhere instead of providing it to its citizens. Direct propaganda has actually disappeared and, in my opinion, we do not need to talk about it. Polls also speak about this.

I am convinced that the people who will now call to overthrow the president, because he allegedly sells electricity abroad instead of distributing it to consumers, will be perceived by an adequate majority as capitulators.

Therefore, I believe that Russian propaganda has suffered a complete collapse and fiasco. Special information operations directed against the audience do not stop for a minute, and the only way to effectively counter them is the massive development of Ukrainian state and public communications.