Having failed to achieve his goals, having disgraced the whole world, becoming an outcast and having the reputation of a terrorist, dictator and occupier, Putin now has no opportunity to continue waging war. That is, he can continue to forcibly send Russians to the front and sponsor military operations for some time by spending reserve funds, but all this is possible only in the conditions of a “frozen conflict”, for which the Kremlin is promoting the idea of “peace talks”.

After Putin failed to capture all the regions of Ukraine that he had planned in 2014, namely Kharkiv, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Odessa, Zaporizhia and, probably, Dnipro, he “froze” the conflict and made the war in Ukraine a bargaining chip with the West. Now, if the dictator fails to “put the war on pause”, the survival of both his regime and himself will be at stake. In order to be able to realize their plans, propagandists, as well as a paid lobby in the EU, raise the topic of “peace negotiations” in the West. With a successful outcome for the Kremlin, this will allow it to accumulate the necessary resources and in the future hit Ukraine, and maybe not only, with renewed vigor.

One curious organization that advocates “for peace” in Europe is the International Peace Office (IPB). This organization has a truly international name and was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1910.. One of the bureau chiefs was Sean McBright, who also received the World Award. But it should be remembered that McBright was a member of the Irish Republican Army, collaborated with the USSR and transmitted intelligence about the British army to this country. And in 1980, the United States classified ICBMs as organizations cooperating with the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, the bureau will soon hold an important event in Austria. Namely, from June 10 to 11, Vienna will host the “International Summit for Peace in Ukraine”, where the so-called “pacifist camp” is expected to perform, which will promote Kremlin narratives in order to bring Kiev to the negotiating table.

So, for example, one of the speakers at the summit will be Luis Lula Da Silva, President of Brazil, who is known for his pro-Russian views.. Another, a certain Noam Chomsky, who in 2014 justified the annexation of Crimea, called for the federalization of Ukraine, and now makes anti-American speeches, against providing military assistance to Kiev, and also scares the Americans with the Third World War for helping Ukraine.

Naom Chomsky

But that's not all. An organization called the Action Alliance for Peace, Active Neutrality and Nonviolence, or its German name, Aktionsbündnis Frieden, aktive Neutralität & Gewaltfreiheit, will also participate in the Vienna Summit. In addition to being financed by the “Communist Party of Austria”, its members, since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have been marching against the provision of weapons to us, advocated the removal and not the introduction of new sanctions against the Kremlin. Also, the “peace” party with a long name is a platform for the dissemination of pro-Russian narratives, in particular, they like to refer to Raynar Bryne, a fan of conspiracy theories and Putin, who claimed that the Revolution of Dignity is a coup, the Orange Revolution was staged by the United States, and NATO were the culprits Russian attack on Ukraine.

The event is sponsored by no less marginal organizations. For example, the Union of Trade Unions of Austria. Its leader, Wolfgang Katzian, being a parliamentarian, promoted a course on rapprochement with Russia, and in 2018 this organization adopted a five-year course on rapprochement with the aggressor. In addition, Katzian owned the Austrian football club, whose main sponsor was Gazprom. For some time, Katzian was a member of the administration of the Austrian-Russian Friendship Community, which was financed by the Russian special services through Jan Masalek.

Another sponsor is the feminist organization Code Pink: Women for Peace.. Being a pacifist association, nothing prevents “kopink” from recognizing the occupation of Crimea as legitimate and calling the Revolution of Dignity a “fascist coup”. In addition, the participants blame the United States for all the wars in the world.

"Rosa Luxembourg Foundation" - what is worth only one name. And it fully justifies itself, since members of the society since 2014 supported the pro-Kremlin narrative about the “civil war in Ukraine”, Kiev’s failure to comply with the Minsk agreements, and also claimed that “Russia wants peace.”

The extreme left parties of Catalonia "Esquerra Unida i Alternativa", other European countries, the "Communist Party of France", the organization "transform! Europe!" also fund the event in Vienna. Their representatives, among other things, will speak at the summit.

It is not difficult to guess that the speakers in Austria at the "International Summit for Peace in Ukraine" will be no less odious characters than organizations and political parties. Austrian Leo Gabriel, a subject of leftist views, a documentary cameraman who collaborated with the Kremlin back in Soviet times. In 2004, he tried to get into the European Parliament from the German Left Party, which is now actively defending the position of not providing military assistance to Ukraine.

Asya Gagiev (Gagiev Eset Zyaudinovna), Russian, daughter of United Russia party. Since 2012, she began her career under the auspices of her father. However, after the start of a full-scale invasion, she sharply began to speak out “against the war”. However, this did not stop Gagieva from writing notes and articles in the epistolary genre on a resource controlled by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Dagestan, which supports the war.

Gagieva Eset Zyaudinovna

Shelyazhenko Yuri Vladimirovich, Ukrainian and associate of the “Russian world”. Until 2022, he wrote for the Ekho Moskvy publishing house, in 2015 he opposed mobilization in Ukraine, and in 2017 he prevented the blocking of Russian social networks. He supported the “Christmas try-on”, which was promoted by Gundyaev, so that the occupiers could regroup. Most recently, he identified himself as the “leader of the pacifist movement in Ukraine”. Of course, he put all the blame for the fact that Putin started the war on the United States. The “most prestigious” award named after that same McBright, head of the International Peace Bureau and, concurrently, a member of the IRA, could not pass by such a “hero”. By the way, together with Shelyazhenko, another Ukrainian woman will be present at the event - Karina Radchenko from Kramatorsk. And although she had not previously been seen working for the enemy, participation together with Shelyazhenka at a pro-Russian “pacifist” event automatically stigmatizes a person.

One of the more notorious speakers at the upcoming summit will be Braun Reiner, the man who created a petition with KGB spy Gerhard “Rabust” Kade that would ban NATO missiles from West Germany and advocated the closure of the American Ramstein base.. But this is nothing, given that he managed to lead the Nazis into the “pacifist movement”, which provoked a conflict with the extreme left forces in the same movement.. Of course, such a “pacifist” did not recognize the Revolution of Dignity of 2014, advocated the provision of “security guarantees” for Russia, the removal of the sanctions regime from the Russian Federation, and also justified the annexation of Crimea as a provocation by NATO.

Brown Reiner, a frequent guest of articles on the RIA Novosti portal

Another Ukrainian woman, known in certain circles, who will speak at the summit in Austria, will be Potarskaya Nina Nikolaevna, coordinator of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom in Ukraine. This individual also blames the war unleashed by the aged Kremlin dictator on the US, and before the full-scale invasion participated in an event called, which speaks for itself - "Stop NATO Expansion".

Another lover of the Kremlin, and more specifically of the pro-Russian propaganda narrative, to be seen at the Vienna summit is the German diplomat Michael Von Der Schulenburg.. Through his website, he spreads propaganda narratives about the fault of the US and NATO in the Russian-Ukrainian war, opposes the transfer of weapons to Ukraine and calls the Revolution of Dignity a “coup d'état” staged by – who? That's right, Americans.

Michael Von Der Schulenburg

Considering all this hodgepodge of outcasts at the International Summit for Peace in Ukraine, it is not difficult to guess what speeches the speakers will make. The only question is how much they will be paraphrased from the original Kremlin propaganda, and whether they will be at all? At the same time, it is important to note that the event in Vienna is really large-scale and should bring together a large number of odious personalities from different parts of Europe. All of the above is, let's say, "cream". The rest of the audience is more or less sympathetic to the views of the Kremlin dictator. The task of such a summit is to declare itself as loudly as possible, so that the world can hear - “Russia wants peace”. It is very important to understand that there is no question of any world. Putin needs a breather in order to preserve his own power, the remnants of equipment and, possibly, people. He also hopes, if successful, for at least partial lifting of sanctions.. Therefore, it is very important to talk about this and mention the speakers of such events, because they are marginal people who support extreme left or right views, receive salaries from the Kremlin, or simply, due to mental disorders, sympathize with the bald bunker creature.