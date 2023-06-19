The real state of Russian arms production by June 2023

05:48 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In recent weeks, the Russian military leadership has completely changed its rhetoric regarding the domestic production of weapons and the country's military-industrial complex. Judging by nervous statements and even threats against the top management of state-owned companies and industries throughout 2022 and in the first months of 2023, by June 2023, the Kremlin began to be rather optimistic about the effectiveness and efficiency of its defense industry. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, together with the main "drunk" Medvedev, said that production in the military-industrial complex has increased "many times". Later, Putin also supported these statements, stating the alleged exact figures for this increase: the production of basic weapons increased by a total of 2.7 times, and the production of the most popular types of weapons and equipment increased by 10 times over the year.. However, at the same time, the dictator acknowledged the continuing shortage of strategically important weapons, including tanks and long-range missiles.

However, there are no clear or meaningful indicators of such exceptional productivity growth for the Russian military-industrial complex.. Indeed, the recently updated production indices for armaments-related industries for January-April 2023 compared to January-April 2022 are as follows:

Chemical components and goods - 99.1%;

metal products, except for machinery and equipment (for example, artillery ammunition) - 125.3%;

computers, electronics and optical devices - 118.7%;

other vehicles and equipment (for example, tanks, armored vehicles, civil and military aircraft, warships and railway cars) - 114.6%.

It should be noted here that, despite the apparent growth during the first four months of 2023, these indices do not reflect the true physical volume of production, but rather are based on the reported income of the aforementioned industries and a comparison of these indicators with revenue at prices for manufactured goods in 2018. For example, the aggressor banned the export of cartridges and shells used for military purposes, which led to serious problems with financing the production of these products domestically.. In addition, the Kremlin recently published a plan for the development of technology in Russia until 2030.. According to the details of the plan, Russia hopes to overcome its dependence on Western countries for high-tech components that are critical for the production of electronics, advanced industrial equipment, advanced weapons, artificial intelligence, aircraft and spacecraft, drones, medical equipment, and telecommunications equipment. and software. In particular, the approach requires that the share of such domestic goods in total consumption be at least 75%.

However, regardless of this plan, it would be almost impossible to implement such a North Korean approach to industrial development in Russia. The main reason here is that the aggressor does not have the necessary industrial infrastructure for this.. Instead of investing super profits from the sale of hydrocarbons in the 2000s and early 10s in the construction of an electronics plant, microchips, and the development of scientific research institutes, the Kremlin lined the pockets of officials of all stripes. Thus, despite efforts to alleviate the situation, Russian arms production will continue to be critically dependent on imports of advanced industrial equipment, technologies and components from the West and other countries for the foreseeable future.. Even manufacturing equipment officially labeled “Russian” is still based on critical components made in the US, the European Union, Japan, and Taiwan, which the Kremlin is now trying to replace with Chinese-made components labeled “made in Russia.”

Thus, all the official optimism of Putin, Mishustin, Medvedev and other Putinists regarding the state of arms production and the military-industrial complex in Russia can be seen either as the result of disinformation and misunderstandings within the Russian military leadership, or as part of a deliberate disinformation campaign conducted by the Kremlin in order to hide the failures and losses of Russia in Ukraine. Although the more likely option is a disastrous mixture of both.

After almost a year and a half of the war, the aggressor has not changed its policy of self-deception. In addition to feeding their own population tales of “an invincible Russia against which the whole world is fighting, but it stands and does not hesitate,” Putin and his closest wards themselves are not averse to “tasting” such propaganda for complacency. As a result, “an increase in weapons production by many times” is nothing more than a treat for the Kremlin’s ears.. In fact, the Russian military-industrial complex really continues to saturate the front with shells and ammunition, but their number is no longer enough to carry out shelling at the intensity that was in the first few months of the war. As for more complex products, such as new tanks, aircraft or even missiles, here the aggressor has to turn to other world outcasts for help, because the occupiers are unable to satisfy their own needs for this equipment on their own.