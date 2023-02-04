Putin is not going to stop in Ukraine

06:56 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine is not the only country Putin sees as "part of the Russian land." His dictatorial ambitions extend to all post-Soviet states, as well as European countries that were in the sphere of influence of the USSR.

One of the countries where Putin hopes to strike his next blow could be Moldova. Transnistria has been a Russian-occupied territory since the 1990s. Maia Sandu recently came to power in the country with a pro-European course, but there remains a fairly large segment of the population that supports Russian policy, as well as influential forces that work closely with the Kremlin under the leadership of the FSB curators. An employee of one of the Moldovan special services said that Transnistria remains a hard-to-reach zone for Ukrainian and Moldovan agents. One of the headquarters of the FSB is located there, where saboteurs and reconnaissance groups can be trained. Since the region borders on the Odessa region, if the aggressor captures Nikolaev and Odessa, the Russian forces will receive a land corridor with the Russian Federation and, probably, will receive the support of the regular army of the occupiers to create a second front in Moldova.

Subversive activity in the former Soviet republics is carried out by the 5th FSB Service, under the leadership of Sergei Beseda, the same general who promised Putin that after the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army would be “greeted with flowers”. The head of the Department of Operational Information (DOI) of the 5th FSB Service, General Dmitry Malyutin, is the main one in collecting information and controlling individual curators.. To characterize him briefly, this is a man completely obsessed with the idea of recreating the USSR.

In his place, Malyutin is responsible for the development of operational plans and oversees the countries of the former Soviet Union. According to the Ukrainian and Moldovan secret services, after the invasion of Ukraine, this man was assigned to develop the idea of creating a second front from Transnistria.

Malyutin is the immediate head of the Moldovan and Transnistrian departments of the DPI, which are led by Valery Solokha and Ivan Korol, respectively. The king has visited Moldova several times a year since 2014 to help and control pro-Russian politicians in the country. In 2016, Malyutin personally came to the inauguration of Igor Dodon, who, in turn, regularly maintained and continues to maintain contact with both the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (SVR) and the FSB.

With the assistance of Malyutin, political technologists from Russia - Leonid Gonin and Vladimir Shirobokov with teams - regularly came to Moldova, who maintained contact with the FSB general and reported on the work done. They helped choose the “right” mayor of Chisinau in 2019, contributed to the victory of the Socialist Party in local elections in the same year, participated in the presidential race in 2020, and worked with pro-Russian forces in snap elections in 2021.

Another subordinate of Malyutin, who is involved in promoting Russian interests in Moldova, is Gregory the Great. This is the deputy head of the Roscongress Foundation. It was created in 2007 “with the aim of promoting the development of economic potential, promoting national interests and strengthening the image of Russia” (organizes 80% of all Russian exhibitions in the country and abroad). What exactly Velikikh does in Moldova is not known. However, his appearance among high-ranking Moldovan politicians clearly indicates the creation of a positive image of Russia in the country with the participation of the local establishment.

Igor Velikikh (right) and former President of Moldova Igor Dodon (center)

The FSB has been relying on Igor Dodon for a long time. He, in turn, both as president of the country and after losing the 2020 elections, tried his best to please his masters. On the eve of the presidential race, Dodon accused the current president Maia Sandu of rapprochement with the West and that after her victory, “the country will be run by tens of thousands of foreign NGOs with foreign capital.” However, after Dodon lost the elections, everything happened the other way around. On June 30, 2021, the "Moldovan-Russian Business Union" was registered. It was headed by Dodon himself, and the main “allies” were the “Business Russia” movement and its official representative in Moldova, businessman Igor Chaika, son of the Russian envoy to the North Caucasian Federal District Yuri Chaika. During the union of the two NGOs, Dodon managed to receive 6 payments totaling about 20 million rubles from a Russian businessman, 3 of which were transferred after the invasion of Ukraine. As soon as money came into the account of the ex-president of Moldova, he made speeches in support of Russia or scolded the West.

Recently, the FSB has switched to another notorious Moldovan politician, Ilon Shor, apparently disillusioned with Dodon's inefficiency.. Shor leads the party of the same name in parliament. He is accused of stealing $1 billion from Moldovan banks. He is on the international wanted list and is hiding in Israel, despite this, he actively participates in the political life of his native country.

Naturally, in addition to supporting pro-Russian politicians, FSB officers themselves came to Moldova to recruit new agents and control subversive activities.. In the best traditions of the Kremlin, they used diplomatic cover. Agents enter the country in groups of 2-3 people on the same day. At the same time, their passport numbers are usually numbered in consecutive numbers, as was the case with GRU officers Bashirov and Petrov.. All these people did not work in diplomatic missions. Some of them were registered in military units or buildings of the FSB Border Guard Service, others were registered in departmental houses of special services, underwent military training, etc. By the way, one of these “diplomats” turned out to be Ivan Korol himself.. According to the Ukrainian special services, after the invasion of Ukraine, Malyutin began to supervise, in addition to Moldova, the Odessa and Vinnitsa regions. Apparently, FSB officers who enter the country under diplomatic cover may recently be training personnel for subversive attacks on southern Ukraine from Transnistria.

At the same time, for a real attack from the occupied part of Moldova, Russia would need to capture either the entire country, or at least recognize Pridnestrovie, because at the moment, even in the Kremlin, this “republic” (analogous to “L-DPR”) is not recognize. Therefore, the plan for the Russian invasion and the opening of the second front of the Russian Federation was developed jointly with the analytical group from the Alpha special forces, controlled by the FSB. Alfians considered three options for attacking Moldova: creating a corridor to Transnistria through southern Ukraine with the subsequent recognition of the region, seizing the whole of Moldova, or reaching the borders of Transnistria without recognizing independence. All three scenarios, according to analysts from the FSB, carry the risk of losing control over the rest of Moldova or, in the event of a complete occupation of Moldova, a “Russophobic howl” from the West and subversive activities of the population.

Since the plan is obviously a failure, the security officers are inclined to develop a new doctrine of seizing power in the country, approximately as it happened in the territories of Ukraine occupied since 2014 - to block official power, take control of elections, strengthen pro-Russian sentiments in society, organize referendums with the support of " volunteer battalions". Thus, the people will allegedly come out for joining Russia.

At the same time, it is worth noting that all the plans of the 5th FSB service regarding Moldova were developed in the spring of 2022. At that time, the Kremlin had not yet abandoned hopes of capturing Odessa and Nikolaev, and the aggressor's army had not been driven out of the Kharkov region and Kherson. However, Russia's new plan to strengthen the pro-Russian views of the Moldovans remains under consideration by the leadership of the FSB, since the Kremlin has not abandoned its main idea - the restoration of the USSR.