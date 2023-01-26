Recognition of the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization

First of all, it should be noted that we are categorically opposed to calling the Wagner Group a private military company - a self-name used in Russia.. The Wagner Group is not a company, it is not a military company, and even more so, it is not a private company, since the weapons (from machine guns to aircraft) for the Wagner Group are transferred by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which commits a number of international crimes in the field of arms transfers.

According to the data received, in the recent period, the Ukrainian special services have significantly revived their interest in the subject of the activities of the “Wagnerites”. However, it may have political implications.. Especially our hypothesis of political significance is confirmed by yesterday's statement by members of the US Congress:

Steve Cohen (TN-09) Joe Wilson (SC-02) Mark Veasey (TX-33) Richard Hudson (NC-09) Ted Liu (CA-36) Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) , Ruben Gallego (AZ-03) Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27) and our incomparable Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

These congressmen and distinguished congresswomen presented the draft HARM - Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) Act, designed to add the Wagner group to the list of terrorist organizations (full text of the bill - https://bit.ly/3XF5NN8)

What does it mean?

The listing of organizations as a terrorist organization (foreign terrorist organization (FTO)) occurs in accordance with Executive Order 13224, signed by US President George W. Bush on September 23, 2001.

Link: https://www.state.gov/executive-order-13224/

According to this Executive Order, the list of terrorist organizations includes the following:

Al Qaeda;

ISIS;

Russian imperial movement;

dozens of other organizations...

A complete list of organizations can be found here: https://www.state.gov/foreign-terrorist-organizations/

Due to the fact that the American authorities act in discord, one can hypothesize that a political game is taking place in the American politicum.

For example, having information about the preparation of a bill by congressmen and congresswomen, the White House administration carried out its initiative by proposing to add the Wagner group to the list with the Yakuza and drug cartels.. Obviously, a quasi-religious organization with one prophetic leader, dedicated exclusively to killing people for money, has nothing to do with either the drug cartel or the Yakuza.

The White House administration has repeatedly publicly and non-publicly expressed its position that it does not want and is not going to communicate about Russia in the context of terrorist activities.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was denied the inclusion of Russia in the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Accordingly, the inclusion of the Wagner group on the list of terrorist organizations and the obvious facts that the Russian Ministry of Defense sponsors the Wagner group automatically cancel out all the attempts of the White House not to discuss terrorism in the context of the actions of the Russian nuclear state.

We bow low and thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the brave congressmen and congresswomen who continue to stand up for democracy, justice and freedom.

Thank you for developing and publishing the bill.