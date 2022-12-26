Bad is the “prisoner” who does not strive to become a “guard”

On November 15, 2017, the Russian edition of Meduza published material stating that Yevgeny Prigozhin, an investor in the Wagner Group terrorist organization, is striving to create his own or head an existing political project.

The experts of the publication call Prigozhin “Zhirinovsky at maximum speed”, meaning that the nonsense that Zhirinovsky carried from the political platform during his lifetime, Prigozhin will now be able to translate into reality.

Prigozhin’s partners in this process are named Yuri Kovalchuk, one of the oligarchs closest to Putin, who is allegedly trying with Prigozhin’s help to push back the governor of St.

Prigozhin's intentions are an "open secret" and have been closely monitored by us for a long time. Among the political parties admitted to the last elections to the Russian State Duma (individual parties were not allowed), there is the Rodina party, which was created in September 2003 by Vladislav Surkov and Sergey Glazyev and was controlled by the former Surkov apostate Dmitry Rogozin. The party was withdrawn from the 2005 elections due to a chauvinistic promotional video, after which it was disbanded.. In addition, Rogozin and Glazyev quarreled among themselves. However, in 2012, Dmitry Rogozin, the current head of Roscosmos, resumed the party.

Rodina's representative in the State Duma, Alexei Zhuravlev, is the only party candidate to enter the Russian parliament in 2016, when Rodina won 1.51% of the vote. The re-election of Zhuravlev, who is rumored to be a heavy drinker, was agreed in advance in the Kremlin - the United Russia party did not even field candidates against him in a single-mandate constituency in the Tambov region.

It was Yevgeny Prigozhin who began to financially and media support the political campaigns of the party. Online media, included in the orbit of Prigozhin's influence, were used very actively to promote the party.

Transformation from a member of the criminal community to a respectable representative of the political elite is a traditional trend in the Russian-speaking cultural and political space, immortalized in the Russian film "Brigada". And Prigogine was no exception.

You can read about Prigozhin’s past, which he spent in “places not so remote,” in another article in Meduza. Another article was removed from access by a court decision as a result of a lawsuit by Prigozhin, but is available in the Internet archive.

In 1981, the owner of the Concord Corporation, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was convicted by a Soviet court under Article 210 of the USSR Criminal Code “Involving minors in criminal activities, drunkenness, begging, prostitution, gambling or substances. for the purposes of parasitic existence". And on August 29, 1977, Prigozhin was convicted of burglary under Article 144 of the Criminal Code of the USSR.

After serving his term, Prigozhin penetrated even deeper into the criminal world of St. Petersburg, where he got the opportunity to become closely acquainted with Vladimir Putin and his entourage. This allowed him to promote his people to the legislature of St. Petersburg, personally participating in the development of election campaign strategies for Governor Beglov. At the beginning of the campaign, Prigozhin supported Beglov, and his staff worked in the headquarters of the interim acting governor, who ran for office.. However, when the elections were over and Beglov won, they quarreled.

For Prigozhin's money, Russian singer Tatyana Bulanova participated in the elections, who immediately accused the authorities of St. Petersburg of harassment, along with her colleague on the Rodina party list, Maxim Shugalei, who worked for Prigozhin both in Russia and in African countries.

Maxim Shugalei and his wife Natalya Shugalei were nominated for the election of deputies of St. Petersburg from Zhirinovsky's Liberal Democratic Party of Russia back in 2009.

On November 22, 2022, through his information resources, Prigozhin published a response to a journalistic request from the editor-in-chief of the publication Republic Dmitry Kozelev, in which he emphasized that, in fact, he had no political plans and was not going to create any political structure.

However, as we can see, using the example of Bulanova and Shugaley, Prigozhin has been participating in the political life of Russia for a very long time.. Nevertheless, most likely, he is not lying, claiming that he himself will not personally lead anything.. Apparently, Prigogine is profitable and likes to be a behind-the-scenes actor and a gray cardinal who moves the pieces.

Political activity, on his behalf, will be carried out by other people, such as deputy Oleksiy Zhuravlev, who distinguished himself by calling for the genocide of Ukrainians on Russian television.

I already wrote earlier than this could threaten the world. The coming to power of radical fundamentalists and former prisoners will lead to a sharp increase in the risks of uncontrolled escalation, including in the area of potential use of weapons of mass destruction.

However, it turns out that the idea of recognizing the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization came not only to me. MEP from the Renew Europe group Billy Kelleher from Ireland, together with his colleagues, prepared a corresponding appeal to the European Parliament. The appeal was signed by 42 MEPs.

We hope that after the adoption of a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the Wagner group will be officially recognized as a terrorist organization receiving this “sponsor money”.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin has already managed to respond to the call to recognize Wagner as terrorists.. He hastened to declare the European Parliament dissolved.