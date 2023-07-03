The first rule of counter-offensive is don't say anything about counter-offensive.

Conflicting information has been coming in lately from the front - so what is really happening on the front line, and what changes can be expected in the near future?

As the proverb says: The first rule of a counteroffensive is don't say anything about a counteroffensive. The second rule of counter-offensive is never say anything about counter-offensive. The third rule of the counter-offensive - if the propaganda resources of the Russian special services give any information, then this is absolutely and absolutely a lie. The only person who has information about what is happening on the front line is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. If someone offers you his own vision of events, then most likely it will be a profanity and an attempt to get a little popularity in the media. According to my estimates, very difficult times are ahead of us in the near future.. And the less speculation there is about what is really happening, the easier it will be for us to live through it.

Who benefits from blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP?

Much to my regret, international observers and my fellow Osinters (OSINT) began to spread the narrative that the "dam got tired" and collapsed on its own. But, the question of "who benefits" (qui prodest) - it is very correct. A number of telegram channels controlled by the Russian special services have openly stated that the Dnieper spill is necessary to facilitate the defense operation.. The counterattacking side would never allow the landscape to change, as this is contrary to the logic of planning operations. And, this is not to mention the hundreds (maybe thousands) who died from drowning.

The scale of the disaster is simply biblical. Thousands of families have lost absolutely everything. Ukrainian rescuers carry out the evacuation of women, the elderly, children and animals under the incessant shelling of the Russian army, which defies logical explanation. Why fire on those who are fleeing the water?

In my opinion, the main advantages of this next global war crime by Vladimir Putin are in the political plane. With this crime, he makes it clear to Western political elites that he will stop at nothing.. Even if it is the murder of people who, according to the updated constitution of the Russian Federation, are already its citizens. After all, Russians consider the southern left-bank part of the Kherson region to be their territory according to their own constitution. And they continue to kill civilians on supposedly their own territory.

This message, sent to the Western elites, says that they must put pressure on the Ukrainian military-political leadership immediately, before it does something even more terrible.. Last but not least, the consequences of the disaster for the grain deal, which was architected by, among others, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, must also be comprehensively considered. Putin's speaker Dmitry Peskov has already spoken on this topic...

On the territory affected by the disaster, there are also objects of the Nibulon company, that is, places where grain is accumulated. In addition, due to the media component of the crime, this may affect the insurance of grain cargoes that are shipped by sea.. If Putin has committed such a crime, then who knows what else he can do. This means that insurers will take risks into account in their activities. Unfortunately, I do not have enough knowledge to describe all the nuances of this aspect of the disaster, but I believe that the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station will inevitably affect the grain deal.

It should be said that the next threat that the Kremlin will use in the global game will be the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.. This blackmail will never end until the world accepts that only a Russian defeat in Ukraine can break this vicious cycle of violence in which threats never end.

The Russians blew up a hydroelectric power station to stop the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction

With regard to stopping the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction, I believe that the Ukrainian General Staff certainly took this aspect into account in its planning. Those. potential use by Russians of this crime to slow down the processes. That is, the analysis of the situation of the consequences of the disaster has already been included in the planning of all actions.

However, the level of uncertainty, in my opinion, can seriously affect the possibility of concrete actions.

For example, firstly, the minefields put up by the Russian troops have now been washed away with water and explosive objects can be found anywhere. Imagine thousands of square kilometers littered with anti-tank and anti-personnel mines. Installed at a depth of 10-15 centimeters, they were washed out by the arriving water and now they can lie anywhere.

Secondly, after the water recedes, which is already happening, the landscape can be completely unpredictable.. That is, in place of dirt roads there may be an impenetrable mess of mud. Deadwood forest belts can fill up some areas that are important for passing. Even in the Black Sea, where entire houses were washed up on the coast of Odessa, there may be some kind of underwater mines if they were intended to mine water barriers in the Kherson region.

Naturally, such chaos can affect the action planning processes.. Therefore, the evidence of the benefit of the Russian side in the explosion of the hydroelectric power station is undeniable.

What are the consequences of the ZNPP explosion?

From the very first day of the seizure, the propaganda machine has been using the ZNPP as a trump card in blackmail. Again - I repeat that from the point of view of perverted Russian legislation, they promise to strike at their own, supposedly territory, which they criminally included in the Russian Federation. What kind of defenders are these who are ready to turn, supposedly, their territory into a nuclear desert?

In my opinion, the threat of a nuclear incident for the Kremlin criminals is a much more effective mechanism than the nuclear incident itself.. The same can be said about the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine. This is the last trump card that Putin has left. There are no more threats he can "trade". Therefore, its behavior is absolutely understandable, transparent and predictable. And until the world realizes that as long as there is an imperial vertical of power in Russia, the threat to humanity will not disappear anywhere, we will live under this "sword of Damocles". Russia's defeat in Ukraine is necessary. Including the citizens of the Russian Federation themselves, in order to stop being slaves of an extravagant dwarf who imagines himself an emperor.