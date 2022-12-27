“A hen pecks grain by grain” or how Russians debunk propaganda myths

07:16 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

“A hen pecks grain by grain” is Putin's new phrase, ridiculed both outside Russia and by the Russians themselves. The world took this statement of the dictator, regarding his conduct of the war, as a weak excuse for the impossibility of showing a real result. The Russians, who have been under the influence of propaganda for many years, are perplexed how their “invincible second army of the world” has so far “by and large not started anything yet,” while more than 100 thousand. military was destroyed in less than a year of war.

At the same time, unconsciously and, obviously, not even realizing it, with his phrase, Putin clearly defined the gradual debunking of the myths created by the Kremlin propaganda about Russian bonds, the meanings and “goals” of the war, the idea of the “Russian world”.

Social surveys and sections of citizens' opinions are far from being authoritative and not accurate. You can bribe people, ask leading questions, hint for whom and for what purpose the survey is being done. Even more inadequate is the procedure for conducting such interviews in a country that is a party to a conflict.. But the most absurd phenomenon is sociological research in a country with a totalitarian or dictatorial regime. Therefore, opinion polls in the Russian Federation can be treated more like an entertaining freak show.

At the same time, certain conclusions can be drawn based on such, at first glance, useless measures. Especially if the survey was conducted among respondents who clearly support Putin, the war and the Kremlin's imperial policy.. It must be emphasized right away that below will be given the opinions of the zombified Russian population, since birth, a sacred believer in the “holy mission of Russia to free the world from the decaying West.” But the way the perception of the distorted reality has changed in their minds clearly indicates the victory of Ukraine on the information front, on the battlefield, as well as the split of Russian propaganda into several branches, which also contributes to the gradual defeat of the Kremlin. As Putin said, “the chicken pecks grain by grain.”

After February 24, structures close to the Kremlin conduct surveys among respondents loyal to Putin's government. They are interested in the attitude of this segment of the population to the war, how they assess the situation in Russia, what outcome of the war is acceptable to them. In July and November 2022, surveys were conducted in Moscow, Saratov and Yekaterinburg. The respondents were divided into the following groups:

- "alarmists" - the audience of the terrorist Girkin-Strelkov;

- "Ultrapatriots" - the audience of Kadyrov, the pro-Russian blogger Yuri Podolyaka and the so-called military correspondents (Alexander Kots, Dmitry Steshin, Alexander Sladkov and others);

- "left patriots" - the audience of socialist Nikolai Platoshkin and journalist Konstantin Semin;

- "traditionalists" - the audience of blogger Yegor Kholmogorov and anti-vaccination actress Maria Shukshina;

- "loyalists" - viewers of political propaganda talk shows.

The result among all sections of the propaganda-zombified population showed that their calmness and confidence, which were inherent in the first three months of the war, were replaced by tension and, depending on the propaganda consumed, became either more aggressive, or uncertainty and a desire to end the war began to prevail, even if for this it will be necessary to return the Crimea.

However, in July, according to the respondents, there was a calmer mood.They believed that Russia had managed to adapt to the sanctions. Foreign companies that left the Russian market were replaced by domestic ones, and at some enterprises the number of state orders has increased and there are not enough workers.

. Obviously, pro-Kremlin “experts” played a big role in their statements, who at that time were trying to convince the population that the Russian Federation not only adapted to the sanctions, but also benefits from the withdrawal of Western companies, as well as from reorientation to the Asian market. src="/storage/202212/image/545a50174f7cd645a187735ab96b2e3b029571c874f7a6cf2e7027e6e7c3f313.png" alt="Two opinions of two different people interviewed in July 2022 in Russia. These are surveys of the so-called “patriots”. Obviously, pro-Kremlin “experts” played a big role in their statements, who at that time were trying to convince the population that the Russian Federation not only adapted to the sanctions, but also benefits from the withdrawal of Western companies, as well as from reorientation to the Asian market. width="710" height="286" />

Two opinions of two different people interviewed in July 2022 in Russia. These are surveys of the so-called “patriots”. Obviously, pro-Kremlin “experts” played a big role in their statements, who at that time tried to convince the population that the Russian Federation not only adapted to the sanctions, but also benefits from the withdrawal of Western companies, as well as from reorientation to the Asian market.

At the same time, the “patriots” expressed dissatisfaction with the large number of dead soldiers on both sides (since the propagandists convinced that only residents of the eastern regions, who in Russia are considered Russians with Ukrainian passports), are fighting in the Ukrainian army. It was also not clear to them why the RF Ministry of Defense did not act more harshly in response to the shelling of Russian territory and who was the traitor who gave the order to exchange the fighters of the Azov regiment captured in Mariupol. In addition, questions arose to the Kremlin - “why does the war last so long”, which they were promised to end in the style of “take Kyiv in 3 days”.At that time, propagandists fueled their nonsense that Russia was waging war “against the entire NATO bloc” and no one counted on such a confrontation, despite earlier propaganda statements that the Russian Federation was going to push the Alliance back militarily to its 1997 borders.

. And this poll was made before mobilization, but rumors from acquaintances whose relatives are in the combat zone began to slightly reveal the real picture of the unpreparedness of the Russian army. it can be seen how, despite the attempts of propagandists to convince their audience that “everything is going according to plan”, the respondents see problems in the army. And this poll was made before mobilization, but rumors from acquaintances whose relatives are in the combat zone began to slightly reveal the real picture of the unpreparedness of the Russian army." width="506" height="330" />

Here you can already see how, despite the attempts of propagandists to convince their audience that “everything is going according to plan”, the respondents see problems in the army. And this poll was made before mobilization, but rumors from acquaintances whose relatives are in the combat zone began to slightly reveal the real picture of the unpreparedness of the Russian army.

At the same time, when Ukraine and the whole world understood that the forces of the aggressor’s armies and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were approaching parity, the front line had stabilized, and the Ukrainian defenders were preparing for a counteroffensive at full speed, the “patriots” still had “captive” moods.They called for seizing not only the Donbass, but the whole of Ukraine, and some demanded to “go further” to Europe.

. These creatures do not realize that they live in a parallel reality. At the time of the survey, their army could no longer capture even small settlements in Ukraine and was preparing to hold the line. However, these individuals in all seriousness demanded the Kremlin to conquer all of Ukraine and Europe." src="/storage/202212/image/16c0c3fb7f873fc56d477de442e45394b51f921f83e6187f92efceb006eee6b6.png" alt=". These creatures do not realize that they live in a parallel reality. At the time of the survey, their army could no longer capture even small settlements in Ukraine and was preparing to hold the line. However, these individuals, in all seriousness, demanded that the Kremlin completely conquer all of Ukraine and Europe." width="510" height="430" />

Again it is worth recalling that these are the statements of Russians zombified by propaganda. These creatures do not realize that they live in a parallel reality. At the time of the survey, their army could no longer capture even small settlements in Ukraine and was preparing to hold the line. However, these individuals, in all seriousness, demanded that the Kremlin completely conquer all of Ukraine and Europe..

As expected, the real dissonance in the minds of the zombie population of Russia arose at the time of the accomplished counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the period after the de-occupation of the Kharkiv region, but before the liberation of Kherson, the Z-public was seriously scared. Moreover, even the annexation of four Ukrainian regions did not become reassuring, many did not consider them their territory, as happened in 2014 with Crimea, others were sure of the mistake of the annexation, realizing that “new territories will be restored and sponsored from the pockets of Russians.”

"Radical patriots" became more afraid of the transfer of hostilities to the territory of Russia, and some respondents became so disappointed in the Russian army that they were even ready to give up Crimea, just to end the war. Such sentiments were especially strong among the “alarmists” (spectators of the terrorist Girkin-Strelkov), as well as some right-wing patriots who joined them.. Researchers note that in the summer it was the “alarmists” who occupied the most radical positions and demanded the capture of all of Ukraine, but by autumn they had become the main alarmists.

The autumn poll gives an understanding that the zombified population in Russia is not only beginning to doubt the expediency of waging war, but also the relevance of Putin's stay in the Kremlin

"Patriots" came to disappointment with their own power. And propagandists also had a hand in this, among other things, who convinced the population about the “need to build a strong fleet and army”, while in reality it turned out that the budget money needed in other areas was redirected to the military industry, the army, but, in fact, "have gone somewhere". The sociological cross-section in the autumn, carried out after the announced mobilization, showed that the population, with their own eyes, or through the eyes of tens of thousands of relatives, was convinced of the Kremlin's deceit.

Moreover, hundreds of billions of dollars of budgetary funds allocated for the army, instead of supporting socially significant projects, not only did not give the advantage to the Russian army, but did not even allow to reliably protect the border of the Russian Federation. The “Patriots” began to experience fear due to regular shelling of Russian territory, which clearly indicates a lack of air defense systems and their low quality.

It is obvious that propagandists are no longer able to cope with the usual program of zombifying the population. Hiding economic problems, maintaining the myth of a strong army is possible in peacetime. But when relatives, close friends, friends of friends are at war and they say that they have to drink water from puddles, spend the night in the cold under the open sky, think about how to survive even before contact with the enemy, doubts creep in among the “patriots”. It is important that this segment of the population in Russia does not draw information from alternative sources, which, theoretically, could make one doubt what they say in the Kremlin and on state television. That is, their own propaganda, with daily lies, only expands the fracture in Russian society and strengthens doubt in the minds of the “patriotically” minded population.