"Blood Diamonds" by Prigogine

06:43 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2006, a movie called Blood Diamond was released starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is based on the events associated with the Kimberley Process (KP), which took place in the city of the same name in South Africa. With the support of the UN, it was decided to take under strict control the trade in diamonds from African countries, since most of the mined gems were accompanied by human casualties.. Western countries have developed a certification process whereby each lot of diamonds on the market must be accompanied by a certificate confirming that these diamonds were mined outside the conflict zone. Only with such a certificate can a consignment of diamonds cross any border. Despite the introduced rules, the owner of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin makes money on the sale of “blood diamonds”, mining in the Central African Republic (CAR), in places prohibited by the KP.

On November 23, the European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state using the means of terrorism. Surprisingly, PMC Wagner, along with Prigozhin, has not yet received the status of a terrorist organization. The US Congress only introduced a bill recognizing the Wagnerites as terrorists. Prigozhin himself said that his organization "does not meet the criteria of a terrorist organization". Despite the legal force of the term “terrorism”, it does not have an unambiguous definition. However, the most common opinion refers to this term as: "the achievement by violent means of political, ideological, economic and religious goals." In Russian law, terrorism is defined as the ideology of violence and the practice of influencing public consciousness, decision-making by state authorities, local governments or international organizations, associated with forceful influence, intimidation of peaceful and / or other forms of illegal violent actions. In US law - as a deliberate, politically motivated violence committed against civilians or objects by federal-level subnational groups or clandestine agents and organizations, usually with the aim of influencing the mood of society. That is, in all respects, Wagner PMC is nothing but a terrorist organization, and Prigozhin, if not a terrorist, then a sponsor of terrorism.

Other allegations against the Wagnerites listed by congressmen in the bill include kidnappings, rapes and murders in the Central African Republic, including the death of three Russian journalists in June 2018 who were investigating the activities of the Wagner PMC in the Central African Republic. They didn't just do it. Until 2022, the Kremlin and Prigozhin denied involvement with the Wagnerites. Journalists collected evidence that would confirm the connection of "Putin's chef" with PMCs. Since then, it has been repeatedly proven that Prigozhin is the main sponsor of the mercenaries.. And the reason for their presence in the Central African Republic, where the Russian military from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation acted as “instructors”, was to “protect places” for the extraction of precious metals, in particular diamonds. The mercenaries guarded the African oilfields placed under Prigozhin's control in exchange for the Kremlin providing the necessary weapons to CAR President Faustin-Archange Taudera to fight the rebels.

By the way, one of the reasons for the ban on the sale of "blood diamonds" is the sponsorship of terrorism, by making a profit from the illegal sale of minerals. Being under international sanctions, for Prigozhin, with his reputation as a criminal, this option was the best fit.. Therefore, it was not much of a surprise that a firm associated with the founder of PMC Wagner was established in the Central African Republic and continues its activities in the extraction and sale of diamonds.

DiamVille is a Russian company that has received permission to buy and sell diamonds in the African Republic. Lobaye Invest is another Russian company that is engaged in exploration and mining of precious stones in the Central African Republic. Prigozhin's employees work in both firms. The director of "DiamVille" is a citizen of the Central African Republic Bienvenue Patrick Setem Bongende, who is assigned several phone numbers that were used by Prigozhin's employees. In particular, calls were made from one number to Valery Zakharov, the shooting instructor of Wagner PMC and adviser to the President of the Central African Republic in 2018. Also, Bongende was recorded in the telephone database of Dmitry Syty - the CEO of the US-sanctioned company Lobaye Invest and another unofficial adviser to the CAR president - as a driver.

One of the trading platforms where "DiamVille" offers services for the sale of finished products - diamonds - is "Meta". The nickname "lanadiamanter" belongs to the Russian woman Svetlana Troitskaya, who on her Instagram page, with the same nickname, calls herself a gemologist - a person who studies gems, fake jewelry, and the useful properties of precious stones. Troitskaya was hired by another Prigozhin company, Broker Expert, which purchased drilling equipment for gold mining in the Central African Republic. Also, the name of the woman was found in the financial reports of the company "M-Finance" affiliated with Prigozhin, which is engaged in the extraction of precious stones, quartz and mica.. And in 2018, Troitskaya was photographed in the city of Mbaiki, where she stood on a par with other employees of the owner of the Wagner PMC.

Diam Ville Official Diamond Sales Facebook Page

Instagram page of Svetlana Troitskaya

According to USAID, Diam Ville is one of the top four exporters of diamonds from the Central African Republic. Most of them are sold to the United Arab Emirates, but it is known that in 2019, at least 296 carats (59.6 grams) went to Antwerp, Belgium.. Perhaps this became possible due to the vast Russian intelligence network in Belgium.

The exact geography of diamond mining "Diamville" is not known exactly, however, according to some reports, its employees work in areas of the Central African Republic prohibited by the "Kimberley Process". Lobaye Invest, an affiliate of Prigozhin, received permission to mine diamonds and gold in five locations in 2018, four of which are in the “red zones” of the Kimberley Process: Bangassou, Ouaddah, Bria and Sam Ouanja. It is noteworthy that closed sources reported that the CAR government no longer controls the activities of Russian firms that are engaged in the extraction of jewelry.

In addition to the fact that Prigozhin thus sponsors his mercenaries who are engaged in torture, murder, terrorist attacks and, in fact, are an organized criminal group, the extraction of precious stones and metals is not complete without regular deaths among the local population.. “There is strong evidence that forces supporting the CAR government, identified as linked to Russia, are involved in gross violations against the civilian population, and with complete impunity,” said Ida Sawyer, Crisis and Conflict Director at Human Rights Watch.. Human rights activists collected testimonies of 40 people. “Our interlocutors stated that the violations were committed by fair-skinned people who spoke Russian (witnesses were able to identify this language), and that these people were armed with military small arms and were wearing sand-colored camouflage uniforms, headscarves covering their faces, military boots, gloves and dark glasses,” said human rights activists investigating the illegal treatment of the local population in Africa.

According to the report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Prigozhin's mercenaries in the CAR rape, torture and kill not only the local population, but also journalists, humanitarian workers, peacekeepers. Since the Wagnerites work closely with the government of the African Republic, with the police and the army, the victims are afraid to go to the courts for fear of retribution.

It is noteworthy that Russia actively participates in the Kimberley Process. At the same time, as in other international instances, the participation of the aggressor in the certification of diamonds is necessary for the Kremlin to lobby its own interests. The sanctions imposed by the West have deprived the Russian Federation of the lion's share of earnings, including hydrocarbons. Prigozhin, together with his private army of mercenaries, has been making money on diamond mining in the deposits prohibited by the Kimberley Process for several years and earns tens of millions of dollars by selling them bypassing international standards. At the same time, dozens of people die at the hands of the Wagnerites in Africa, and even more are subjected to sexual violence and torture. Now, “conflict diamonds” have acquired an even more “bloody” hue, because this money goes directly to the war in Ukraine.