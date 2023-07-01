A brief account of the work of Russian spies abroad

07:07 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Spy mania arose against the background of the confrontation between the two blocks - Western and Eastern during the Cold War. Back then, films about undercover agents with lines of romance and unimaginable devices that seemed fantastic were very popular. Such people were perceived as superheroes and, in fact, they were.. Spies worked on both the US side and the Soviet side, whom no one could reveal for decades, and they, at times, managed to overthrow entire governments. After the collapse of the USSR, Russia, calling itself the legal successor of the Soviet Union, spawned a new school of special agents from various departments. But since the confrontation has formally ceased, the main occupation for Russian spies abroad has become the fight against competitors from neighboring departments for spheres of influence in a particular region.. In their free time from the destruction of competitors, they could take up their direct duties or have fun, hiding behind diplomatic immunity, and therefore, without fear of consequences from the legislation.

One example of someone who is currently spying for the Kremlin in Europe is Anton Gennadyevich Goriev. He was born in the Saratov region in 1983. After graduating from school, he managed to visit several Russian armies. In 2007, he became a squad leader in the Russian military unit 49555 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, where the 2357th direction finding battalion of the GRU is located.

Anton Goriev - GRU agent under diplomatic cover

Just from 2007 to 2013, there was a gap in Goryev's personal file. Probably, at this time he began to prepare for the future "diplomatic status", or rather, an undercover spy. The GRU looks closely at its employees in all parts and selects the most in demand for work abroad. Basically, they recruit personnel from radio intelligence and special forces. Further, people are sent to study at the Military Diplomatic Academy in Moscow.

In 2013, Goryev becomes a spy under diplomatic cover and is sent to Hungary. Then, at a meeting in Budapest with Asian, African and Latin American delegations, where Russia was a separate guest, Goryev was introduced as a consul.

According to the former Hungarian counterintelligence officer, they knew in Budapest who Goryev was and why they were sent to Hungary. Early in his espionage career as a Russian Grushnik, he was assigned to look after the graves of Soviet soldiers who fell in World War II. This is not done as a punishment. Making a trip to the cemetery, the spy drives a long distance through the whole city. He can also explore nearby fields and meadows, supposedly "in search of burial places" and organize hiding places. Vaults in such places are used to securely transfer money, data, weapons, equipment to contacts or colleagues. In addition, when arriving at the cemetery, agents can find abandoned graves, which, with a high degree of probability, means that the relatives of the deceased also died.. In the future, the names from the tombstones are used in special operations.

Some time later, while visiting Soviet memorials in Hungary, Goryev managed to establish contact with several members of various radical movements at once, from the communists to the far right. It is noteworthy that in all countries of the socialist bloc, the period of the Cold War is considered an occupation. The collapse of the USSR became a holiday and liberation from the “red oppression”. Whereas in each of these countries there are still nostalgic outcasts behind the Soviet past. They are the main target for the GRU, as they make good agents.

In 2015, the communists and ultra-rights in Hungary, unexpectedly for everyone, united in an alliance, organized an anti-Ukrainian rally, calling for “allowing Crimea, the “DPR” and “LPR” to self-determine.” In the future, they also promoted the idea of turning Europe to the East, establishing close relations with Russia, accusing NATO and the United States of aggression against the Kremlin.

Around the same time, Goryev gets a promotion and becomes second secretary and head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy.. He received the support of the village mayor Asottalom Laszlo Torotskai, who was a radical and chairman of the pro-Putin Jobbik party. To date, this marginal has become the head of the even more radical Hungarian party "Our Motherland". But at that time, Torotskai and Goryev opened a memorial to Yuri Gagarin in Asottalom.

In addition to developing his own spy network, the Russian spy helped two Russians who traded weapons avoid extradition to the United States in 2016.. Then, American agents from the drug enforcement department developed a legend that they were supposedly from the Mexican cartel and were interested in buying weapons from Russian sellers in Hungary - Vladimir (father) and Vladimir (son) Lyubishin. The Russians agreed to sell decommissioned Soviet weapons in exchange for several million dollars and cocaine. As a result, they were detained, and Goryev began to actively help his compatriots. In the end, the FSB requested its own investigation and the arms dealers were taken to Russia. Thus, they avoided extradition to the United States, and soon, according to the results of the “investigation”, all charges against the Lyubishins in the Russian Federation were dropped.

Information in the media about the justification of the Lyubishins in Russia

A few years later, Goryev was moved to neighboring Slovakia. What he did there is unknown.. The only case where a Russian “diplomat” was mentioned was an incident in the parking lot of a hypermarket, where a GRU officer, drunk, knocked down a 51-year-old woman, refused to take an alcohol test and left.

Information about the accident in Slovakia, in which Gorjev was involved

In mid-March 2022, the Slovak intelligence services uncovered a Russian spy network, where an ex-employee of the country's Ministry of Defense was implicated. He confessed that since 2013 he had been collaborating with Russian agents, transferring secret data on removable digital drives and personally meeting with curators in deserted places.. After the opening of the spy network, a batch of Russian “diplomats” was expelled from the country. The second batch was sent at the end of March. Most likely, Goryev and his wife went with them. Former Slovak defense minister Jaroslav Nagy said that 100% of the staff at the Russian embassy are undercover spies.