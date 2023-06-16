So, yesterday's speech by Francis Fukuyama at the Kiev Forum on Arseniy Yatsenyuk's security confirmed to me that the key geopolitical decisions about the future of our region have already been made.

Further, only their implementation will take place. You can relax and "not have fun." These theses were repeated at least twice by both Fukuyama and Kisinger.. And, therefore, there is simply a formatting of the information space under the expectation of this result.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine receive full control of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, access to the sea and ports, blocking fresh water to the Crimea and fire control over the Kerch bridge Putin begins to fear that something will happen to Crimea and begins to make concessions, namely... Does not resist Ukraine's accession to NATO. NATO countries accept Ukraine into the alliance during the achieved temporary truce. In exchange, Ukraine makes a non-public and unofficial commitment not to retake Crimea. A very delicate balance is being struck.. Ukraine is taken to NATO and the EU. Zelensky is re-elected for a second term. Putin is re-elected for a fifth term. Biden, as the Nobel Peace Laureate, is also elected for a second term

All in chocolate...

But, this chocolate scheme does not take into account one rotten moment. Over the next 10-15 years, the war resumes with even greater power and is definitely taking on a global scale.

Well...

For some reason I remembered the end of the movie "Watchmen"

Especially the fate of Rorschach